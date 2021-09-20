UK develops AI strategy as part of driving technology sector





The latest information on British politics and policy

Ministers will begin this week with plans to develop Britain’s interests in artificial intelligence as part of a broader government promotion to support the tech sector.

AI strategies include a framework of ethics and principles that contributes to regulatory and policy approaches for developing and deploying advanced machine learning.

Ministers use the document to set the UK’s ambitions to develop AI technology, according to those familiar with its content, such as through skills training and access to funding for start-ups.

This strategy also shows how to encourage companies to adopt AI advances to improve their productivity. This document will propose a white paper to summarize these consultation plans next year.

The AI ​​program is ahead of a new space strategy designed to foster UK industry within the sector as well later this month, the next wave of innovative business to compete with global technology rivals from the United States. Form part of a wide range of promotion by the Minister to develop. China.

The plan will be announced on Monday by the newly appointed cultural and digital secretary Nadindries at London Tech Week. She would say, “We will take our professional technology agenda to a higher level and ensure that every corner of the UK will benefit from the technology revolution.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also declares as part of this week’s technical event that the UK’s “technological revolution is creating jobs, driving growth and boosting investment across the country.”

“We must continue to research, build and innovate to solidify our position as a world leader in technology and move forward for the next record-breaking year,” he says.

Data released on Monday show that the UK is on track for a record year of technology investment in 2021, with 1,700 companies promising £ 13.5 billion at the end of June. This is already higher than the amount raised in 2020 as a whole.

There are currently 105 “unicorn” companies in the UK worth more than $ 1 billion, including Tractable, which generates AI for damage assessment by insurers, Zego, an insurer, and Depop, a fashion app, for the past six months. 20 have been created. By comparison, it took 24 years from 1990 to 2014 to create the first 20 unicorns in the UK.

According to a new report from the government-backed industry lobby group Digital Economy Council and Technation, technology vacancies are 42% higher than before the pandemic, with one in eight jobs defined in the UK. It has been. Like being in the engineering department.

On Monday, professional services company Cognizant announced that it will create an additional 2,500 technical jobs in Leeds and Northern Ireland by 2025.

