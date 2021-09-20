2022 Toyota Tandra announces standard twin turbo V6 power





After months of rumors, leaks, teasers and spy shots, Toyota finally announced a newly refreshed Tundra pickup in 2022. Apart from its appearance, the biggest change is under the hood. In previous models, the naturally aspirated V-8 was eliminated and replaced by the twin turbo V-6 as standard. There are also independent suspensions all around and there is an available hybrid powertrain with a torque of 583lb-ft on the tap.

Toyota calls the standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 “high efficiency” and features a 24-valve dual overhead cam setup with a dual VVTI system. It is rated at 389 horsepower and has a torque of 479 lb-ft, which is 8 hp and 78 lb-ft higher than the V-8 output. It powers the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift mode and traction / transport mode.

The optional “i-FORCE MAX” hybrid powertrain uses the same 3.5-liter V6 as the standard truck, but with an electric motor generator with its own clutch between the engine and the 10-speed transmission. .. Connected to a 288V sealed nickel metal hydride battery under the backseat, it can provide a full electrical experience at low speeds while providing additional power and torque during towing. It provides a total of 437hp and 583lb-ft of torque.

Another major change in 2022 is the outage. The rear leaf springs have been dropped in favor of the coil, and Toyota promises a better ride and straight-line stability when combined with a standard front double wishbone setup. Toyota says the new setup contributed to the truck’s new maximum traction capacity of £ 12,000, an increase of 17.6 percent over its predecessor. Twin tube shocks and forged aluminum knuckles are standard equipment, returning the air suspension to a higher trim level. Vehicles with the TRD off-road package will be shocked by the Monotube Bilstein. Adaptive dampers are also available on the Tundra, and Toyota says it uses built-in actuators to adjust forces based on road conditions.

Stepping up to the long-awaited TRD Pro trim creates a 2.5-inch Fox Racing internal bypass shock with an aluminum body, and an external piggyback reservoir lifts the track 1.1 inches forward. The TRD Pro Tundras also features additional underbody protection, including unique styling, 20-inch TRD wheels, front stabilizer bars, red-painted suspension parts, all-terrain Falken tires, and TRD-branded aluminum front skid plates. increase.

Inside, the Tundra is equipped with a brand new cabin that comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 14-inch touch screen that looks absolutely huge is also available.

The tundra will be available with two 4-door trims, a double cab and a crew max. Double cabs are available in either 6.5-foot or 8.1-foot beds, while CrewMax trucks are available in either 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot beds. Five trims are available: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro. The Hybrid Power Ten is available as a Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Trim option. Interestingly, it comes standard with TRD Pro trucks.

The 2022 Tundra will be manufactured at Toyota’s manufacturing plant in San Antonio, Texas, and will hit dealers from late 2021. Prices will be announced as the truck’s launch date approaches, according to automakers.

