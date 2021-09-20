Video Amp; Google Enters FAST Games to Test Alternative Currencies for TV Ratings





Want to find out in today’s AdExchanger.com news summary email? Please sign up here.

Enhanced

With Nielsen losing its Media Rating Council certification for National and Local TV ratings, measurement companies such as Comscore and VideoAmp are trying to take advantage of it. However, the campaign report shows that VideoAmp is the most promising when it comes to cross-platform measurement as an alternative currency. VideoAmp tests cross-channel video ratings using a pilot program consisting of five of the six major holding companies, with the goal of becoming a viable currency from 2022 to 23. .. The network wants to resolve linear, streaming, and digital rating discrepancies and get a unified view across ad performance. However, they still rely on Nielsen for the most part, and their ratings are still used to prepaid and diversify market prices. Mike Law, US president of Dentsu Amplify, said that this was a tripartite test between agencies, networks and data providers that “want to trade in this currency and get everyone involved”. He said it was his first time.

High speed tv

A protocol report reports that Google is working with a free ad support streaming TV (FAST) company to add channels to Google TV. This move aims to make Chromecast streaming devices more attractive to code cutters. Well-known FAST apps include Tubi and PlutoTV. Google seems to be getting pages after adding FAST channels from LG and Samsung playbooks and gaining inventory visibility. FAST is a growing component of AVOD as technology and hardware companies build their own programming and content libraries, Cathy Oh, Global Head of Marketing and Analytics at Samsung Ads, told AdExchanger. In 2021, she said, these channels would become as common names as AVOD. According to Evan Adlman, SVP of Advanced Advertising and Digital Partnerships at AMC Networks, AMC Networks has multiple FAST channels to help build a strong direct sales business.

Email hidden in clear view

Newsletter business is a popular product. MailChimp was sold to Intuit for just $ 12 billion. The Substack Newsletter Platform has attracted major writers and investments. Twitter acquired newsletter monetization company Revue earlier this year. Apple’s new Hide My Email feature is an opt-in tool that presents fake newsletters and purchase addresses and disables email tracking data such as whether a message was opened. For users, open rate tracking can feel like a snoop. However, open rates are important for newsletter ad sales, not for unexploded ordnance accounts, but for true readers. Hide My Email applies only to owners of Apple devices using the latest iOS logged in to iCloud and using the native Apple Mail Mail app. But it may still be a newsletter monetization gear wrench. According to Digiday reports, for individual publishers, newsletter ads may move to flat rates based on mailing list size or pay-per-click. Even when Hide My Email applies to part of your audience, its particularly tasty slices are the owners of new Apple devices and the agents of high-value consumers. Without Apple’s email data, newsletter sales could fold more subtle sales packages. There are many more in AdExchanger.

But wait, there’s more!

Google urges agencies holding cos to buy analytics companies to recruit talent. [Ad Age]

Emily Stark, Chrome Engineer: Splits trust in web browsers. [blog]

Anti-Baxers have undermined Facebook’s efforts to vaccinate 50 million people. [WSJ]

S4 Capital has announced a merger with Zemoga. [release]

Apple has threatened to remove Facebook from the App Store over reports of trafficking. [BI]

Triton Digital has launched an audience marketplace for audio and podcasting. [release]

You have been hired

McCann London CEO Sheryl Marjoram will be joining DDB Australia next year. [Adweek]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/monday-20092021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos