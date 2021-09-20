Experiments, Confusion, Affordances: Practices for Future Innovation-Presentation





Experiments, Confusion, Affordances: Practices for Future Innovation Online International Panel Discussion September 21, 2021 6:00 pm AEST

Members of the newly established Advanced Digital Design and Fabrication (ADD + F) Research Hub at the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Design School join Australian and international experts to discuss experimentation, confusion, affordances-future innovation practices. ..

Panelists’ research ranges from material innovation and manufacturing, robotics and machine learning, to technology and ecology, artificial intelligence, and urban data. The panel discusses questions related to design and innovation. What are the processes and methods that lead to innovation? What are the different experiences of innovation and discovery?

Panelists include Dr. Areti Markopoulou of the Institute for Advanced Architecture (IAAC) in Barcelona and Associate Professor Paul Nicholas of the Center for Information Technology and Architecture (CITA) of the Royal Academy of Denmark in Copenhagen. Professor Flora Salim of the Center for Information Discovery and Data Analysis (CIDDA) at RMIT University and Dr. Gergana Rusenova at Swinburne Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

From the Melbourne Design School, Associate Professor Rochus Hinkel, Dr. Paul Loh, Dr. Leire Asensio-Villoria, co-directors of the Advanced Digital Design + Fabrication Research Hub, and researchers Associate Professor Dominik Holzer and Dr. Djordje Stojanovic will participate in the discussion.

Panel discussion records will be available on demand from our website starting September 22nd.

The Advanced Digital Design + Fabrication Hub seeks innovative and sustainable solutions for industries ranging from construction to health and well-being, collections and museums to the creative practice of art and design.

The hub brings together scholars and professionals from a variety of disciplines, including data-driven design and construction, robotics, 3D printing, and mixed reality.

The Hub, located in the Faculty of Architecture, Architecture and Planning at the University of Melbourne, applies design thinking and experimentation to drive innovation through a collaborative and cross-technical approach.

Hub scholars have the ability to oversee PhD research projects, especially those that focus on design and creative practice. Potential candidates can find more information about their PhD program here.

The current major projects undertaken by researchers at the ADD + F Research Hub are:

In response to the continued degradation of the powerful owl’s artificial nest environment and the consequent decline in biodiversity, artificial habitats provide opportunities for non-existent habitats by grafting restoration elements onto existing structures. Helps restore and rebalance urban ecosystems.

Doppelgnger-Exploring Originals and Copies in the Post-Digital Era Explore the opportunities and limitations digital technology offers in enhancing the experience of objects and spaces for cultural storytelling, exhibitions, archives and heritage.

ROOM: From digital design to manufacturing with temporary accommodation options for young homeless ROOM leverages digital design to optimize digital manufacturing technology and building systems for customized, performance-efficient and low cost Create a self-built, independent exterior living space as a reusable temporary accommodation.

Parametric Adjustable Mold PAM is a patented Computer Numerical Control (CNC) mold frame designed to manufacture double-curvature concrete panels in a single mold frame. This robotic concrete manufacturing technology aims to reduce waste during construction.

To see the full scope of current research projects in progress, please visit the ADD + F website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.e-flux.com/announcements/415794/experiments-disruptions-affordances-practices-for-future-innovations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos