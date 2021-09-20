



Electric cars may be our bright and illustrious future, but so far they are clearly not utopian.

Tesla, one of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, is preparing for a major upgrade of its driver assistance software, but top regulators claim the technology is dangerous. It’s still stepping into competitor GM, but its Chevybolt model will experience an extended outage as the car continues to ignite.

Not as advertised

Tesla sells driving assistance software as “fully autonomous driving,” but it does not manufacture fully autonomous vehicles. The driver is told to grab the steering wheel and stay vigilant. This service can merge between highways and react to traffic lights, but it’s not Knight Rider’s KITT.

It didn’t stop Tesla’s plans to launch major upgrades, including city navigation, soon this month. But over the weekend, America’s top crash regulators said it was a big concern:

Jennifer Homendi, head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said Tesla’s software marketing is “misleading and irresponsible” and “clearly misleads many into technology abuse and abuse. I’ve been here, “he told The Wall Street Journal. We sent investigators to investigate three deadly Tesla crashes involving software and a crash in Florida that killed two people last week.

BeaverFever: Homendi’s remarks are understated. Last year, TikTok users posted a video showing Tesla driving on the freeway with no one in the driver’s seat while passengers grabbed Hardselzer and blown up Justin Bieber. Instagram users were arrested in California this year after posting a video of themselves in their car in the backseat.

Frameware: Hey, that could be worse. GM has been forced to stop production of the Chevy Bolt EV until at least mid-October, recalling all 150,000 volts that could ignite the battery. In a mysterious warning, Chevy told Bolt owners to park at least 50 feet away from other cars this week.

