BCG joins breakthrough energy catalyst and invests in the latest climate technology





BCG partners with leading companies in a groundbreaking program focused on driving the transition to clean energy

London, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, is a groundbreaking program that joins six other major companies to accelerate development. Became a founding partner of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst. Climate-friendly technology needed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a new program for public-private partnerships that will help lay the foundation for the Net Zero economy (within the larger Breakthrough Energy Network established by Bill Gates). Catalyst invests in key climate technologies that bring together businesses, governments, philanthropies, and individuals to reach zero net emissions. The program will initially focus on four key areas: direct air recovery, green hydrogen, long-term energy storage and sustainable aviation fuels.

“We are pleased that BCG has partnered with Catalyst to leverage BCG’s consulting, climate and industry expertise to accelerate the Green Industrial Revolution,” said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG (2021). As of October 1, 2014). “This new partnership with world-leading companies is essential to finding, funding and unleashing the potential for expansion of innovative technology solutions. These solutions open the gap to key climate goals. Essential for filling. “

Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy, said: “Half of the technology needed to achieve zero emissions doesn’t yet exist or is too expensive in many parts of the world, so Catalyst will change that and provide a more effective way to invest in the future of clean technology. Designed to deliver. As the community of partners grows, Catalyst globally captures the outlook for energy innovation, key technologies, cutting-edge companies, financing partners and key policies, making it the greatest plus for the planet. Funding projects that have an impact on us. “

“BCG plays an important role both inside and outside of Catalyst to help organizations develop and deliver strategies that put the climate at the heart of their business model,” Schweizer added. “We are committed to leveraging our expertise and relationships to drive significant sustainable change for our clients and the planet.”

This partnership is based on a 20-year relationship between BCG and various Gates entities, especially the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It also supports BCG’s broader efforts to reduce its impact on climate to zero by 2030, which will benefit the climate and remove more carbon from the atmosphere than companies emit each year.

Through direct investment, Catalyst and its partners will reduce the cost of clean technology needed to compete with and replace current greenhouse gas emission technologies, reduce what is called a green premium, and ultimately its dissemination. Accelerate.

Since its introduction earlier this year, Catalyst has already announced major partnerships with the European Union and the US Department of Energy. Today’s announcement represents the first group of private organizations to formally join the Catalyst community partners. These partners are working with Breakthrough Energy to make significant investments in early commercial demonstration projects, provide insights into continued private sector involvement, provide insights into investment and off-take strategies, and more. Encourage companies to participate in Catalyst. Additional anchor partners may be announced for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

Catalyst and its partners will soon begin work to reduce emissions and will launch an information request site today to gather information related to four early technology priority areas that will open until October 20, 2021. Launched. Proposals until the end of this year.

Contact Brian Bannister ([email protected] or +44 7733 886145) for more information.

About the Boston Consulting Group The Boston Consulting Group has partnered with business and social leaders to tackle the most important issues and seize the greatest opportunities. BCG was a pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with our clients to benefit all stakeholders that enable an organization to grow, build a sustainable competitive advantage and have a positive impact on society. We take a transformative approach that we aim for.

Our diverse global team brings in-depth industry and functional expertise, as well as different perspectives that question the status quo and drive change. BCG provides solutions through state-of-the-art management consulting, technology and design, corporate and digital ventures. We work with a unique collaboration model at all levels of the entire company and client organization, supported by the goal of supporting the prosperity of our clients and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About Breakthrough Energy Breakthrough Energy, founded by Bill Gates, is dedicated to helping humanity avoid climate disasters. Through investment tools, philanthropic programs, policy recommendations and other activities, Breakthrough Energy is committed to expanding the technology needed for the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050. For more information, please visit www.breakthroughenergy.org and connect to Breakthrough Energy on Facebook. , Twitter, LinkedIn.

About Breakthrough Energy Catalysts Breakthrough energy catalysts are an unprecedented model for financing, producing and purchasing new solutions that underpin the zero-carbon economy. Catalyst seeks to bring together the public and private sectors to fund critical commercial phase demonstration projects of decarbonization technologies. Catalyst addresses the initial funding gaps for these technologies and provides a structure to accelerate their commercialization. Catalyst begins by funding projects covering four technologies: direct air capture, green hydrogen, long-term energy storage, and sustainable aviation fuel. In the future, Catalyst will extend the same framework to other necessary innovations such as low carbon steel and cement.

