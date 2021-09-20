Asian markets fell during holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.Hong Kong is the lowest price in 11 months





MSCI’s widest non-Japanese Asia Pacific stock index fell another 1.4%

Asian equities fell and the dollar remained strong a week ago on Monday, as highlighted by the Federal Reserve Board, which is likely to take a new step towards tapering. Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea have become tougher, and politics has become even more uncertain as elections in Canada and Germany book weeks.

The fate of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande and its $ 300 billion debt are also balanced with the payment of bond interest to be paid on Thursday.

Concerns over the health of the Chinese economy and crackdowns on Beijing’s tech companies continue to plague the region, with Hong Kong stocks declining by more than 3% to a low in almost 11 months.

MSCI’s widest non-Japanese Asia-Pacific stock index fell another 1.4% after falling 2.5% last week, and Australia fell 1.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed, but futures fell 400 points below Friday’s closing cash price. The market can be done in an integration after the new prime minister soars to a 30-year high, hoping to bring more stimulus and policy changes.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.5%, S & P 500 futures fell 0.3%, and Wall Street weakened last week after disappointing US consumer confidence data.

At the policy meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fed is still expected to lay the groundwork for tapering, but there is consensus that the actual announcement will be postponed until the November or December meeting.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries reached a two-month top and the curve flattened prior to the meeting.[US/]

“The flat yield curve suggests that the Fed could overdo the final hiking cycle,” said Tapas Strickland, director of economics at NAB. ..

He said only a few FOMC members needed to shift to median the 2022 hiking “dot plot” predictions, as 7 out of 18 were already in motion next year. Said that.

“The Fed also has a 2024 dot that shows the steep slopes of a potential hiking cycle.”

The market consensus is twice in 2023 and four in 2024, with the long-term federal funds rate expected to be 2.125 percent.

Central banks in the EU, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary are all meeting this week.

The Norges Bank is expected to raise interest rates first in the G10.

Rising US yields, coupled with general risk aversion, have benefited the dollar. The dollar has risen to a nearly-month high of 93.303 in a basket of currencies.

Gold fixed at $ 1,749 an ounce after falling 1.9% last week has weighed on the dollar’s appreciation.

Oil prices fell as an energy company in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States resumed production after a series of hurricanes in the region stopped production.

Brent fell 54 cents to $ 74.80 a barrel and US crude fell 57 cents to $ 71.40.

