Sponsorship. SANY: Build a better world with expertise and passion





SANY

Proven with strong sales performance and multiple awards, SANY is experiencing steady and accelerating growth in both domestic and international markets. By pursuing quality and passion for innovation, we aim to change the face of the industry even more deeply.

Founded in 1989, SANY Group has become a multinational company pursuing the vision of building a first-class company, developing first-class talent, and making first-class social contributions. Since its inception, SANY has been striving to become an industry leader in building global brands and manufacturing equipment.

SANY’s core businesses are concrete machinery (pump trucks, mixer trucks, trailer pumps, batch processing plants), civil engineering machinery (excavators, loaders), hoisting machinery (crane), road machinery (soil compactors, motor graders, paver), Pile driving machines (rotary drills), port machines (reach stackers, telehandlers), oil drilling machines, mining machines (mining trucks, road headers), wind harness systems and prefabricated equipment.

With the acquisition of Putzmeister, a leading German concrete machinery manufacturer, SANY concrete machinery has been ranked number one in the world for 16 consecutive years. In terms of civil engineering equipment, SANY excavator units sold in 2020 rank first among all OEMs, accounting for 15% of the global market share. SANY’s heavy-duty truck cranes, crawler cranes, pile drivers and road headers all have won the number one title in China.

Credit: SANY

SANY is also well known for its prestigious publications. Nominated for Forbes Global Magazine, SANY is ranked 468th, the first large Chinese equipment manufacturer listed on Forbes. SANY is also one of the Financial Times’ top 500 companies in the world and the only company based in China on its list. Last year, the company broke a record of US $ 21 billion in total sales.

SANY Group operates 11 manufacturing facilities in China, USA, Germany, India and Brazil. Our sales and service network covers more than 170 countries and territories. SANY Group has three listed companies. SANY Heavy Industry listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Listed on SANY International Development Ltd., Hong Kong Stock Exchange. And SANY Polytechnic College is listed in NEEQ in China.

Adhering to our mission that quality changes the world, SANY invests about 5% of its annual revenue in research and development. Regarding technology development, SANY has applied for a total of 13,694 patents, of which 10,613 are patented. It has three state postdoctoral research hubs, two national enterprise technology centers, and one state-approved test center.

