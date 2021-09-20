How the 4th Generation Accepted and Leaded the New Digital Normal | National Business





In the 4th Generation Z Annual International Survey conducted by The Center for Generational Kinetics and commissioned by WP Engine, Gen Z, Millennials, X and Baby Boomers will be digitalized in their own way during COVID. New data on the adapted method has been revealed. -19 blockades. These digital connections reveal brand insights on how to reach these important audiences in a variety of ways.

Accept new normals

Millennials and Gen Z are already strong economic powers. With economic revival and unprecedented spending, their influence grows day by day and will continue to do so for decades to come. To gain more wallet share from today’s millennials and gain Generation Z’s $ 143 billion purchasing power, companies are new customers with responsive, up-to-date, scalable business and technology. You need to create an engagement experience. Business leaders who adjust their approach to the reality of these new markets have significant advantages in reaching current and future customers.

Understanding Gen Z and Millennials and winning now leads to winning all other generations as well. Failure to adapt to these influential trendsetters at this critical time eliminates the two strong drivers of growth, but also risks losing existing customers. Recognizing Gen Z and Millennial impacts and impacts as trendsetters is why it is important for leaders to separate generational myths from the truth about them as customers and take appropriate action.

What’s missing from conversations about how to understand consumers, clients, and markets and how to best serve them is how generations have changed over the last year, including the entire pandemic, and specific online behavior. Statistically accurate data that specifically reveals the adaptation. Jason Dorsey, President of Center for Generation Kinetics, said it will shape the next three to five years following the recent surge into the digital world.

Last year was impressive for a variety of reasons, but one of the most important is the radical change in the use of digital from generation to generation, said Eric Jones, WP Engine’s Vice President of Corporate Marketing. increase. Understanding why each generation is unique in acting online is the foundation for building a compelling, effective and innovative future digital experience.

Entrepreneurial empowerment

Generation Z is often referred to as the most entrepreneurial generation ever. According to a survey, a whopping 61% of Gen Z plans to start their own business. This is a striking difference from one in nine Americans who are self-employed today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Entrepreneurship planning remains strong, but one interesting change from the last few years is the change in the types of businesses that are planning to start a business. Gen Z has shifted from technology (down 30% from 2019) to entertainment (up 30% from 2019). Meanwhile, cosmetology and wellness made Gen Z a top three list for the first time in 2021 and replaced retailers (20% in 2019 to 12% in 2021). One of the areas where technology continues to be strong is the millennials who are thinking of starting a business with more than double the technology of 2019 (10% in 2019 vs. 22% in 2021).

According to Harvard Business Review, 70% of teens teach young students math, edit videos for their neighbors, sell products on platforms such as Thredup and Depop, and more. I work as an entrepreneur. Through these activities, they learn valuable skills and prepare to become tomorrow’s innovators. Some other statistics tell a lot about Gen Z and Millennials being increasingly prepared to truly take charge of their careers.

Website Ownership: Website Ownership Increased by 300% in Less Than Fully Balanced: 49% of Gen Z and 59% of Millennials believe their work-life balance has improved More and more remote: 48% of Gen Z and 65% of millennials prefer to continue remote work after a pandemic

Digital habits of all generations will change forever

According to a national survey, more than one-third (36%) of Gen Z tried online video chat and experienced online class experience (37%) for the first time during a pandemic. Also, 1/4 of Gen Z are online games (26%), online food delivery (27%), online grocery stores (24%), online digital remittances (28%), online doctor visits (22%). I tried. For the first time in the past year.

Persistent digital habits. 57% of Gen Z and 68% of millennials expect to maintain their digital habits after a pandemic. Telehealth: 25% of Boomers say they will continue to telehealth. ..

How Digital Connected Locked Down Generations

Gen Z and Millennials are much more dependent on the Internet than older generations. 48% of Gen Z and 46% of Millennials couldn’t go for more than 4 hours without internet access before becoming uncomfortable, significantly more than Generation X (40%) and Boomers (28%). It’s getting higher.

Information v. Entertainment: Forty-three percent of Gen Z relies on the Internet primarily for entertainment, while other generations use the Internet for information. Streaming Generation: 70% of Gen Z increased the amount of video streaming. Life Online: 66% of Generation X say they are more dependent on digital than ever before.

To read the complete GENERATION RESILIENCE: PANDEMIC CHANGED DIGITAL FOR EVERYONE survey, visit https://wpengine.com/resources/generation-resilience-digital-trends-and-behaviors-study/ for more details on the results. please. Download a copy of your ebook.

Survey method

The study participants in the National Longitudinal Study consisted of 1,255 US participants aged 14-59 years, including 250 oversamples of Gen Z (14-25 years). The longitudinal study, consisting of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 benchmark questions, enabled a year-over-year analysis of consumer behavior and generational trends. The samples were weighted on the US Census for age, gender, geography, and ethnicity, enabling statistically valid and highly accurate snapshots of consumers across the United States.

About WP engine

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, provides the most trusted and trusted brands and developer-centric WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local and Genesis. doing. WP Engines innovations and award-winning WordPress experts power more than 1.5 million sites in 150 countries.

About Generation Kinetics Center

The Center for Generational Kinetics (CGK) is a leading research, speaking, and strategic company focused on solving millennial, Gen Z, and intergenerational challenges. CGK’s team of doctoral researchers, strategists, and keynote speakers has leaders from generations around the world, from multi-generational and Gen-Z recruitment to millennial and cross-generational sales and marketing. Helps you solve difficult problems. Every year, CGK collaborates with more than 100 clients worldwide, from car makers and global hotel owners to insurance companies, hospital chains and international software companies. The CGK team is frequently quoted in the media about the impact of generational differences and new trends on everything from shopping and parenting to work styles and social media. Find out more about CGK at GenHQ.com.

