



WISeKey will sign the MoU with the Governments of Lalinea and Gibraltar and will co-develop the 4th Industry Revolution Center of Excellence, which will lead innovation in the region.

Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and Mr. Juan Franco, Mayor of La Linea de la Conceptin

@WISeKey collaborates with #Gibraltar @ Ayto_LaLinea to achieve a joint # 4 IR Center of Excellence

Geneva, Gibraltar, Larinea-September 20, 2021 WISEKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, blockchain and IoT company, today has two Announcing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) The 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center) with Gibraltar Prime Minister Fabian Picardo and La Linea de la Conceptin Mayor Juan Franco Leading the development of Gibraltar, the domain.

The Fourth Industry Revolution will change the dynamics of technology and value creation chains, cross-border collaboration, and the way businesses integrate research and technology to create value for their customers. Integrating business partners and clients creates new business and collaboration models. The joint 4IR Center of Excellence business model supports innovative start-ups in areas such as AI, blockchain, IoT, satellites, IoT, drones, cybersecurity, and quantum, conducts joint R & D activities, and internationalizes technology. To promote the promotion of the Internet of Things. Adaptation and onboarding of 4IR-based solutions facilitates stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and helps ensure that the latest technical standards are available in a safe and reliable way.

The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will initialize operations by launching the WISESAT Fossa Systems satellite at the end of the 2021 calendar year at the Earth Station in La Línea. The purpose of this pilot project is to enable the Joint Center to become a hub for the deployment and communications of IoT cybersecurity satellites under the plan underway by WISEKey and Fossa Systems.

The story continues

The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence plays a vital role in enhancing the technical skills of the local workforce and delivering advanced technical capabilities to enable digital transformation in the region. The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will benefit from WISEKeys’ operational performance to help improve efficiency and significantly reduce costs, further strengthening its global leadership in 4iE technology, mayor La Lunea. Said Juan Franco.

We are excited about the possibilities of the LLG 4IR Center of Excellence. It plays a key role in accelerating digital transformation across Gibraltar, and is crucial in enabling a paradigm shift in operations through more digital technologies while unlocking and operating new businesses. is. The model was said by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo.

The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence securely connects with the WISEKey Geneva Center of Excellence and works with other centers and blockchain ecosystems around the world to fully benefit all partners from the shared experience and resources. To be able to. Each center of excellence is expected to develop specific expertise that can be shared among all centers. We are pleased to work with the Government authorities of Gibraltar and Larunea. Currently, WISEKey has established a center of excellence in selected regions around the world to create a large number of interconnected centers of excellence in collaboration with several governments and major global companies, 4IR. We have strategic contracts with a range of disruptive companies that use technology. .. The region has a unique appeal due to its geographical location so that I can personally engage in planning / development and witness the development of the Malaga Valley, which I have been Vice President since 2015. More, Carlos Moreira said. Founder and CEO of WIS eKey.

WISeKeyWISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading company currently deploying a large digital identity ecosystem for people and objects using blockchain, AI and IoT that respect humans as a fulcrum of the Internet. A global cyber security company. WISeKey microprocessors protect the popular computing that shapes the Internet of Everything today. WISeKey IoT is an installation base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually every IoT sector (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart writing, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.) I have. WISeKey is uniquely located at the edge of the IoT because semiconductors generate large amounts of big data, and when analyzed by artificial intelligence (AI), industrial applications can predict equipment failures before they occur. Useful.

Our technology is trusted by OISTE. WISeKeys Swiss-based Encrypted Root of Trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification for the Internet, blockchain and artificial intelligence of things in both physical and virtual environments. WISeKey RoT acts as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions between objects and between objects and people. For more information, please visit www.wisekey.com.

