Getirs Backer, with nearly 6,000% gain, finds a new loved one





(Bloomberg)-Getir’s early backers are preparing for their next move as their investment in Turkish distribution apps has increased by nearly 6,000%.

A big opportunity discovered by Re-Pie Asset Management Inc. is the sector to buy now and pay later in Turkey. This is a business model that enjoys moments worldwide.

Re-Pies’ latest fintech investment in Collendi, a financial services platform with 2.4 million users, is 120 thousand, just below Getir’s acquisition when asset managers helped in 2018. It was done with a valuation of $ 10,000.

Mr. Collendi has checked all the boxes to become Turkey’s next unicorn, Lipai Chairman Emre Kamlibel said in Istanbul.

Getir, along with e-commerce platform Trendyol, is leading the harvest of high-tech start-ups that rock Turkey Inc.’s pecking orders. Another large online shopping platform, Hepsiburada.com, became the first Turkish company to be listed on the Nasdaq this year.

Getir currently operates in the UK and abroad and is worth $ 7.56 billion after the June funding round. Re-Pie initially invested at a value of $ 128 million. Backed by Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Trendiol is Turkey’s first company worth over $ 10 billion after a $ 1.5 billion funding round in August.

Turkey has staggered from crisis to crisis, but investors have poured about $ 3.2 billion into the country’s start-ups this year. This is more than the industry has drawn in the last decade. Last year, Turkish startups raised a total of only $ 177 million, according to StartupMarket data.

International spin

Technology companies aren’t bound by national restrictions, Kamlibel said. Therefore, tech-based companies with international spins will continue to thrive with new investments.

Founded in 2015, Istanbul-based Re-Pie manages assets of 3.8 billion lira ($ 445 million). From start-ups to pre-IPO transactions, we invest in companies focused on technology and innovation.

Re-Pie, which oversees real estate and venture capital investment funds, does not disclose average earnings. Earlier this year, we acquired a 40% stake in Internet service provider TurkNet.

The story continues

The company partially withdrew from Getir and distributed a dividend of 275 million lira to investors. Camlibel does not specify the size of the current holding. We invest in about 12 companies through private equity funds.

Re-Pie is currently ranked 17th in assets among 48 Turkish portfolio management companies and aims to be in the top 10 over the next five years.

Buy now, pay later

While pandemics have fueled the e-commerce boom, programs that buy now and pay later are also gaining in popularity as a way to defer payments for purchases. According to a March report by CB Insights, annual trading in segments around the world could grow 10 to 15 times by 2025, exceeding $ 1 trillion.

However, the model is also being monitored by UK regulatory agencies, and the Financial Conduct Authority has announced earlier this year that it will begin regulating this sector. This approach faces criticism that it can encourage people to spend more than they can afford.

The momentum of investment in the industry is now gaining momentum in Turkey as well. Turkey is a country with abundant homemade phone apps and almost 100% mobile penetration. Turkey, home to about 84 million people, has the median age of over 30 in Europe.

Looking at the country’s demographics and changing consumer habits, we can see that the technology boom continues to grow, Camliber said. Traditional banking will never go away, but digital banking will be a big boom.

Re-Pie recently committed $ 12 million to Collendi, which provides access to loans, as part of a $ 30 million investment round. Corendis’ early investors included Aslanoba Capital, Bogazici Ventures and Next Ventures.

Turkey is now bustling with investment opportunities as it attracts more global names.

Getir is funded by big powers such as Silver Lake and Mubadala Investment Co., and Trendyol is SoftBank Group Corp. Was the first investment in Turkey.

According to Camlibel, Turkey’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has reached a certain level with the support of the public sector, bringing tax benefits to both entrepreneurs and investors. More global players will invest in Turkey in the future.

