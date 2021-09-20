Assistive Technology Startups Take the Central Stage at SICA2021





India’s tech startup boom is exciting to witness.

What started with some early fintech venture pioneering has now blossomed into a vibrant ecosystem. The arrival of this era occurred within a decade, supported and accelerated by the national mission of digitizing public services, geopolitical changes and impacts on investment flows, and a pandemic that keeps people home and online.

Where does this leave assistive technology? Unfortunately, assistive technology lags far behind India’s innovation roll call, far behind the scalable standard bearers in carpooling, food delivery and education.

Sehraj Singh, India Managing Director of Prosus, recalls that a year ago he needed to bring assistive technology to the mainstream. That way, you can create the capital and growth opportunities that your startup has experienced.

I wanted to try something that could help this sector come under the umbrella of the mainstream technology and policy ecosystem, he says.

This is the premise of the Social Impact Challenge for Accessibility (SICA) launched by Naspers’ global consumer internet group, Prosus, in collaboration with Invest India, Social Alpha, and the World Health Organization.

The challenge of scouting India’s most innovative assistive technology start-ups and providing a platform for competing for annual grants and access to the Prosus SICA mentorship program has recently entered its second edition. Prosus has committed Rs 16,500,000 to the initiative over a three-year period, and grants are awarded to three successful startups each year.

The first cohort of startups to join SICA featured talented entrepreneurs rooted in the core idea of ​​how to leverage technology and innovation for social progress.

Last year, the top three startups at SICA 2020 collected valuable learning to carry on to the next batch. Top startups play a vital role in creating ground swells, according to Shin, who will continue to participate in jury and mentorship programs.

Keep up with top startups

Founded by Nitin Sisodia, Sohum Innovation Lab has won the top spot for a unique device for detecting hearing loss in newborns and children through a 90-second non-invasive screening process, with a grant of Rs 250,000. I got the money. We used this innovation to build training capabilities, partnerships and improve aftercare.

Sohum sells more than 200 devices in India, Tanzania, Uganda and Guatemala. It aims to acquire more partners, install on 600 in 2022 and target 2,000 by 2024.

The second spot, NeoMotion, led by Swostik Dash, received a Renault 180,000 grant for a customized wheelchair known as NeoFly. Its custom technology stands out in the one-size-fits-all, crowded market and fits all products.

Shailesh Kumar, a 24-year-old from Gaya, Bihar, one of NeoFly’s 600 active users, vows to do so. I set the fastest wheelchair half marathon time in India, reducing my best time to date by 20%. I always knew it was in me. The device helped unlock it. NeoMotions sales tripled with the right product and marketing visibility made possible by the grant. The company aims to reach the 2000 mark in active users by the end of this year.

Third, Stamurai impressed the jury with a cost-effective and accessible speech therapy app designed for people with speech disabilities. Co-founded by Harsh Tyagi, Anshul Agrawal and Meet Singhal, the company uses a 12-rack rupee grant to enhance its apps, doubling monthly app installs and increasing revenue by 60%. I was allowed to. Through SICA, Stamurai has had the opportunity to partner with Fortune 100 companies.

Top Startup Advice for SICA2021 Applicants

While Sohum and Swostik emphasize the importance of learning about the user environment, the Stamurai team believes they need to push assistive technologies to the mainstream and increase investment from venture capital firms.

According to Swostik, SICA is the best sector-specific award and mentoring program for assistive technology start-ups. Applicants need to focus on demonstrating the suitability of the product in the market and its impact on the end user’s life.

Meanwhile, Nitin says experienced judges have put a lot of effort into understanding the innovations of applicants and are providing valuable feedback. This will help you take the next step.

Stamurais Harsh, Anshul and Meet are looking at why they have a wider click on their business. Build a business with strong fundamentals. Everything else takes care of itself, they add.

The application window is currently open and will close on October 19th. Top startups will be announced in December to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Please apply from here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2021/09/sica-2021-centre-stage-assistive-tech-startups/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos