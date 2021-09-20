



Technology-driven innovation in real estate has become commonplace in recent years. While there have been some significant innovations, real progress has been delayed in key areas such as how homes are valued and searched, how realtors manage transaction workflows, and how closure processes work. Thankfully, it’s changing. Homegenius, a Radian business segment offering a wide range of titles, valuations, wealth management, SaaS and other real estate services, follows three of the most interesting ways technology currently believes it is completely transforming home sales. It is shown in.

1. Find a better, more personalized home

Today, the typical home search experience is driven essentially by what’s called structured data. This includes easily measurable categories such as square feet of homes and the number of bedrooms, but excludes a treasure trove of other valuable information. Also, when assessing the price of a home, most agents will have to manually pull a set of equivalent properties, which can be incomplete (and a bit of a headache).

To solve these shortcomings, Radian’s subsidiary Red Bell Real Estate, LLC has introduced genius price technology, a property intelligence engine that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This powerful technology enables brokers and agents to provide consumers with a highly data-driven, personalized and up-to-date experience. In addition, by incorporating insights from unstructured data on property status, flooring, countertops, window fixtures, etc., agents can provide unmatched levels of intelligence.

For more information on geniusprice, please visit homegenius.com.

2. Agent’s smarter workflow

A few years ago, Radian realized that the biggest problem for many realtors was simply the time it took to catch up with technology. Many realtors spend a lot of time managing the various workflow systems and portals they need to access, rather than doing their best to help clients buy and sell real estate. Are you familiar with it?

As a result, a subsidiary of Radians Red Bell is developing a smart workflow software platform, Geneity, which acts as a digital control point for realtors. The generous platform provides access to all the tools agents need to work in a single powerful workflow system, without having to go in and out of heterogeneous systems just to complete transactions. In addition, generosity makes property intelligence easily accessible and available to agents through genius price.

Geneuity will be available later this year. For more information, please visit homegenius.com.

3. Faster and more modern title and closing process.

While the basics of how titles and closing processes work haven’t changed for decades, consumers are increasingly expecting simpler, more transparent processes while staying safe. That’s why the radian title genius was created. It is a platform that provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online, providing value to both agents and homebuyers.

At www.mytitlegenius.com, homebuyers can access the Radians blockchain-enabled online portal to buy titles and closing services directly to save money. * When a realtor knows about it, recommending the titlegenius platform to clients saves the customer money, offers options that the customer may not even know they have, and for both the customer and the agent himself. Because it’s as easy as possible.

Titlegenius by Radian already lives in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania and has expanded to more states in the coming months. You can access the portal from mytitlegenius.com. ___________________________________________________________________ * Title insurance is provided and underwritten by Radian Title Insurance Inc. TitleServices is Radian Group Inc. Radian Title Insurance Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of. And Radian Settlement Services Inc. Provides. For additional licensing information, please visit www.mytitlegenius.com/license-and-disclosure-information.

