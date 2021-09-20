Why are marketers so crazy about technology? Previously…





Cavai’s founder and CEO, Steffen Svartberg, recalls the moment when advertising suddenly became a tech game. Technical fatigue will occur in the next 24 months and he predicts that the record will change soon …

Can you pinpoint the moment when the conversation about ad tech began to obscure the conversation about the ad itself? Perhaps the year when search giants’ revenues went from just $ 18 million to $ 3.2 billion in 2000, perhaps at a critical turning point in the rise of Google in 2004, what tech owners understood. Suddenly became clear. How to win an advertising game.

After all these years, the big winners remain about the same, but Adtech remains the stubborn and prominent part of the online marketing conversation. We are a creative technology company, and it’s normal to have to discuss the finer details of technology inside the wall. But do you really care about the rest of the world? Shouldn’t technology be more than itself?

How much can the industry talk about systems that are enhancing digital advertising? When printing dominated the media world in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s, were we always thinking about the printing technology that powers newspaper advertising? Were antennas, cables and satellites our collective attachment when TV spots were the way to make the most impact?

As Adtech approaches its own turning point, we will have the opportunity to change the record. I certainly hope that technical fatigue will appear within the next 24 months. I also think Adtech is on the verge of megadecade, an era of large-scale integration and large-scale rollups.

One of the consequences is the rise of software mega-brands, like those found in all other integrated industries, from CPG to travel to banking. At Adtech, that phase is approaching, and what we need to mean is that the service layer, or results, is ultimately more important than the backends we often hear.

I don’t think I’m the only one who feels this. In the words of Sir Martin Sorrell, note that the rampaging success story of S4 Capital and the single vision of a single digital-only agency are the engine of innovation and the source of client agility. please. This is exactly the right attitude. Clients do not want a complex list of technology providers who want to meet challenges, broaden their horizons, and improve their business.

What we see here, and much more, is a platform with an integrated demand-side or supply-side stack that manages the client’s overall communication and sales needs. .. Advertisers and agencies want fewer partners, and the partners they choose bring powerful and unique technology to meet all of the brand’s communication needs.

Technology is everywhere in this new model. Technology companies are looking at the sky … Others are looking at boots, Sir Martin wrote in the S4s 2020 Annual Report, but it’s not the technology itself that matters to both the brand and its suppliers. , The service and the consequences it produces.

This will be a decade in which the long-standing loyalty solution will occupy its place in integrated technology products. It’s not time to stop talking about how to serve ads, but to talk about where, when, and why to serve ads based on the science of advertising, not the science that drives technology. It also moves mature new mega-ad tech companies to a position where they can grow and implement their own M & A strategies, rather than simply waiting for larger tech players to swoop in and add to their already bloated portfolio10. It will be a year.

Of course, all this means that ad tech suppliers without a technical and commercial integration strategy are likely to become redundant within a few years. In a rapidly changing market, flashy one-trick ponies don’t cut it for a long time.

The same applies to all of us. So, as a closing of the recent funding round, we talked about the big opportunities in the conversation, which of course means, but the seeds of richer success are scale, infrastructure, technology development and new products. , Rapid integration.

In that spirit, we are thinking of megadecade. Think big, not small, not just technology, but the many, more interesting things it enables.

