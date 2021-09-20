See: Florida Institute of Technology Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Soccer Player Carlo Campanni





BREVARD COUNTY MELBOURNE, FLORIDA To become a scholarly athlete at the Florida Institute of Technology, it takes incredible effort and dedication to excel in both the classroom and the field.

In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, Panthers features Carlo Campanini, a junior defender at Satellite Beach, who majors in software engineering. Named after the Honor Student of the Sunshine State Council following the 2018 season, Carlo is part of the second generation of the Companyni family who played soccer at the Florida Institute of Technology.

My brother Luka graduated in 2020 and my sister Isabella graduated in 2017. His father, Bino, graduated in 1990 and earned a master’s degree in 1992.

In addition, he was the co-captain of the 1988 National Championship Team, a graduate assistant to the 1991 National Championship Team, and is currently the Senior Vice President of Student Life and Alumni Association.

Carlo knew better than most people what to expect from the Florida Institute of Technology and his team during the current season. We sit with him about how he handles it all and how he plans to use his Florida Institute of Technology degree to draw his own path. talked.

Q: What is your major at Florida Institute of Technology? Why did you choose this direction for your education, and is this what you always wanted to pursue?

A: My major is software engineering. I chose it because my main interest is in technology and innovation. The software industry is the most innovative in the world and I don’t think it was something I actually touched on when I was young. But when I was exposed to it, I realized it was something I wanted to get involved with.

Q: How long is your average study / class day?

A: I usually start training at 7am, go to class and then work. But I feel that the higher you go in your education, the fewer types of busy work you get and it’s a more complex topic. It may be difficult to understand, but it’s not too bad, as there is less of a hassle to do in the first few years.

Q: How do you plan to get a degree after graduation?

A: I plan to get an MBA after graduation. So what I’m really planning to do is help close the gap between engineers and business people. I’m a businessman, but I want to understand both sides of the coin. So I not only want to work in the software industry, but I also want to help both sides work better together.

Q: How do you balance everything during the season?

A: The great thing about Florida Institute of Technology is that the professor understands that he will be an athlete here. They are always willing to help you with everything you need, as long as you take a step forward to ensure that you keep them in a loop about what is happening. Well, you may travel on Wednesday or you may not be able to make a class, but you can see the recording later.

Q: What did you learn about your major that led to your experience as a scholarly athlete?

A: The biggest thing in the software industry is that many people may not understand it. It’s a lot of things with my teammates, working and communicating with them. In athletics, especially soccer, you can communicate and work with your teammates. Much of what I currently do in my majors, team projects, and summer internships was all done in teams. So that’s definitely the case.

Q: What advice would you give to other athletes / future athletes who are pursuing the path you have taken?

A: I mainly say that I am patient. I think many people will go to college and try to succeed as soon as they graduate from high school. It can be frustrating for them, they may not be getting the results they expect. But that’s something you just have to put in your time and wait for your moment, and make sure you’re ready when that moment comes.

Q: What have you enjoyed so far this season? Where do you think this team can go?

A: I was injured, so it’s hard. So I’m just looking, but I love being around the boy. Being injured does not mean that they cannot give the bystanders the energy they need to do well. So I’m excited to go back to one, but I’m also excited to actually start some conference games. There is no such thing as a sunshine state conference. I think it’s the best conference in Japan. Once these games are launched, it will be very interesting.

