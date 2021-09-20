Memorandum of Understanding between the Cambodian Financial Technology Association (CAFT) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham Cambodia)





Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cambodia Financial Technology Association (CAFT), an association registered with the Ministry of Interior and approved by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), and AmCham Cambodia, companies create jobs The Association, which advocates professional business policies to support economic growth, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support Cambodia’s fintech sector and industry start-ups and promote financial inclusion and social responsibility. bottom. Raise awareness through events and initiatives that emphasize industry and entrepreneurship. The two associations will form mutual membership and event discounts, role as an industry partner for fintech and startup communities, co-promotion of events and activities, and future CAFT camtech in collaboration with the World FinTech Festival by the Singapore FinTech Festival. We have agreed on concrete actions such as cooperation with the summit. , National Bank of Cambodia, Cambodia Banking Association, Cambodia Microfinance Association.

The event was witnessed by both CAFT and AmCham board and executive members.

“The United States represents the world’s largest and leading technology company, and aims to leverage AmCham’s expertise and leverage its membership to achieve its goals,” said Remi Pell, Chairman of the Board of CAFT. “.

Anthony Galliano, President of AmCham, commented: At the same time as the success of technology in the Kingdom, we are leveraging the expertise of the world’s leading technology companies that are part of our membership for the benefit of the country. “

On September 16th, the MOU was signed by Remi Pell, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Anthony Galliano, President of Am Cham, at Backyard Cafe.

About Cambodia Financial Technology Association (CAFT)

It is registered with the Ministry of Interior and approved by the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC). By acting as a collective voice in providing information from experts relevant to the regulatory and private sectors, the association provides innovation, financial inclusion, diversity, and diversity in all Tech and Fintech segments. We aim to develop interest and technical skills to promote improved collaboration.

For more information, please visit: https: //www.caftkh.org/ | Facebook: https: //www.facebook.com/CAFTOfficial | LinkedIn: https: //www.linkedin.com/company/caftkh/

About the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham)

Founded in 1996, the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (AmCham Cambodia) is a positive public-private sector that contributes to the regional and global progress of Cambodia’s business environment, professional development, and overall innovation. We support, advocate and promote cooperation. Achieving meaningful and diverse economic growth.

For more information, please visit: https: //amchamcambodia.net/ | Facebook: https: //www.facebook.com/AmChamCam/ | LinkedIn: https: //www.linkedin.com/company/american-chamber-of-commerce-in-cambodia/

For more information, please contact:

AmChamTravisMitchell Executive Director [email protected]+855 93 777 448

CAFT Ma. Weena D. LlonaExecutive [email protected]+855 968 712 304

Source Cambodia Financial Technology Association

