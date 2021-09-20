Building a positive connection with BT will enable a brighter future





As companies around the world push forward with plans to combat climate change, their ambitions will pay off – BT will reach its previous carbon reduction goals four years earlier. In 2008, we planned to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon emissions intensity by 2020 and instead managed it by 2016.

The stage was set to “lead with higher goals”, but as many countries and businesses have announced carbon reduction goals, BT is said to be “leading by governments, individuals and businesses.” They state that these goals will only be achieved if they take “real action” and make real changes. ..

Andy Wales, BT’s Chief Digital Impact and Sustainability Officer, said: There is a role to play.

“At BT, our technologies, networks and products underpin many of the solutions needed to become a net-zero carbon economy and act as catalysts for a smarter, greener future.

“That’s why we encourage all our customers, colleagues and communities to do their own’climate change resolution’. Because when technology supports small sustainable steps, they can have a big impact. ”

BT has been a leader in climate and sustainability efforts for almost 30 years and set one of the world’s first carbon reduction targets in 1992. We plan to reduce carbon emissions by 87% by March 2031 and promise to become a net zero emissions business. ..

We are currently working to reduce supply chain emissions by 42% by 2030. The key to that pledge is the switch to renewable energy.

Last year, BT completed the transition to 100% renewable electricity worldwide. This means that citizens who buy mobile or broadband from EE, BT, or Plusnet are now powered by networks powered by 100% “clean” power.

To support the shift, BT signed a 15-year contract worth £ 185 million with a Scottish wind farm in 2017 to further support the provision of new renewable energy in the UK. ..

Thirteen wind turbines in Stroupster, far north of Scotland, currently provide the company with 100 gigawatt (GW) hours per year. In fact, BT has contracts with four UK wind farms, including the Scottish Borders Faragorig, driving national demand for digital services.

The company is also working on a network of locations to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency across the premises of more than 6000 site buildings. For example, Doncaster’s contact center has undergone a low-carbon modification this year, replacing traditional chillers and gas-fired boilers with electric heating and cooling systems, making it 100% renewable.

BT plans to switch most of its vehicles to electric or zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

“We outlined our plans to electrify up to 28,000 of our 33,000 vehicles by 2030 and worked with The Climate Group and 29 other organizations to form the UK Electric Fleets Coalition,” he said.

“We worked together to help shape the UK Government’s announcement to end sales of new traditional gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030. We support the mass adoption of electric vehicles. We continue to seek appropriate policies. ”

The company is also testing new smart and remote technology solutions for a variety of customers. Telemedicine, for example, believes that telemedicine can save time and travel emissions, which can be of great benefit to patients, medical staff, and the climate.

BT is testing the solution at University Hospitals Birmingham, the UK’s largest NHS trust. There, doctors tried the company’s remote diagnostic station technology using a digital stethoscope and heart monitor over an integrated 4G / 5G and Wi-Fi network. Trust is currently considering technology for general practitioners, long-term care facilities, and community clinics.

Wales also needs a partnership approach. “Hundreds of local governments and NHS trusts are already using our services and are constantly looking for new ways to support the path to Net Zero through our Green Technology Innovation Platform,” he adds.

“We have partnered with Silicon Valley Plug and Play to find a business that offers breakthrough carbon reduction solutions. In January 2021, we announced our first two scale-up partners, iOpt and Everimpact. Did.”

iOpt uses sensors connected to the Internet of Things to provide remote real-time information and alerts about building energy usage, humidity levels, and more.

“Their technology helps Congress improve energy efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and take steps to eliminate moisture and mold. This will make homes healthier and tenant energy costs. Can be reduced, preventing fuel poverty.

Everimpact uses a combination of ground sensors, satellite data and artificial intelligence to monitor air quality and carbon emissions.

Wales explains: “The results sent via the smart city dashboard allow local governments to effectively target measures to reduce air pollution and climate impacts. Serve interested customers. By doing so, we support the growth of both businesses and the expansion of their positive impact. ”

Innovation signal boosts economy

In recent years, BT has been at the forefront of its commitment to climate change through technology and innovation.

The company has worked with other Scottish stakeholders to create a new report that examines how digital technology can help fight climate change globally.

Published in collaboration with the Scottish Development Industry Council, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and Scotland IS, this report focuses on how Scotland develops and leverages technologies such as 5G, AI, data analytics, and IoT to achieve Net Zero. I am. Carbon emission target.

In collaboration with the University of Stirling, BT also helped launch a “living laboratory.” It is a state-of-the-art environmental monitoring system designed to enable companies in central Scotland to make more intelligent, data-driven and sustainable business decisions.

The lab uses sensors, satellite data, and AI to capture, process, and share data from across Force Valley using BT’s EE 5G network. It provides important information to inform decisions that may help bring about major economic and sustainability benefits in the region.

Wales said: And last year, we launched the Green Tech Innovation Platform in partnership with the US-based technology company Plug and Play. The purpose of this platform is to discover new green technology solutions that help business and public sector customers reach net zero-carbon emissions. ”

Wales believes that the public sector has an important role to play. “When citizens are trying to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions, it is imperative to take small, individual actions that encourage and support them and help minimize harm to the planet,” he said. rice field.

“This is a difficult outlook, so it is imperative to partner with an organization that shares sustainability ambitions and has the networks, technologies and infrastructure needed to support it.

“Every organization, big or small, has an important role to play.”

Net Zero starts at home

Home “smart technology” plays an important role in the fight to stop climate change.

According to a survey by environmental charity Hubbub, two-thirds of UK households do not use smart technologies such as lighting and thermostats to manage their homes, and four in ten (43%) are too expensive. thinking about.

To “break the myth,” BT launched a pioneering experiment with Hubbub to show how smart technology and savings can work together.

The company commissioned 61 households to experiment with digital technology to see which gadgets are best for reducing energy usage and billing for heating, hot water and lighting.

Each household received a £ 50 voucher that could be used for products such as smart thermostats, lights and plugs.

55 households have completed the challenge, based on participant progress, switching to renewable energy providers / rates, lowering the thermostat once, switching the appliance from “standby” to “off”, cycling, etc. 7 Two high-impact actions have been identified. Or walk for a short trip, reduce food waste, repair old tech products, or shorten your shower.

Studies have shown that if these seven actions are continuously adopted, the average household can save £ 9381 in bills and up to 1.7 tonnes of CO2 per year.

As part of that effort, BT is helping to provide the general public with the digital skills they need to be more sustainable at home.

The company strives to provide households with the knowledge and motivation they need to change their small but sustainable lifestyles, and technology plays a key role in facilitating household transitions to sustainable living. Emphasizes the role. Wales said: “The Smarter Living Challenge shows that British homes play an important role in the fight against climate change, and when combined, small sustainable lifestyle changes can make a big difference.”

“Over the next few months, we will step up our efforts to support, educate and support our customers’ behavior.”

