You can no longer expect Google and Apple to fight for internet freedom





The news that Google and Apple finally succumbed to Kremlin pressure and removed Navalny’s app caused confusion and comprehensible anger among Russian liberals. But that wasn’t surprising.

The idea that there is a substantial, near-ideal difference between the way tech and internet giants do business and energy companies like BP and Shell, for example, is that the tech giant’s business model gains and maintains trust. Based on the idea that they are based on their customers. BP users have a choice (after all, there is competition between gas stations), but the premise is that they don’t really care which gas station they stop at to fill their car.

Gas stations are part of the infrastructure we’re used to seeing around us, and only hardcore activists can drive change by boycotting global companies like BP that are part of that infrastructure. You may believe that. Activists never get enough people to sign on to such an initiative, which makes all the difference.

For decades, Internet giants have existed, believing that public trust is an integral part of their business model. It all ended in 2016. The backlash following Russia’s intervention in the US presidential election, primarily for Facebook, was large and unprecedented and never stopped.

Non-stop parliamentary hearings, scandals, whistle blowers issue the most harmful accusations of manipulating user data, promoting hatred and division, and even supporting hostile nations and malicious populists on horrific agendas. Did. The business model still included public trust.

Zuckerberg’s work would now be dead after bleeding the user. But that never happened.

Facebook’s monthly user base has increased since 2016, reaching 1.86 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2.89 billion in the second quarter of 2021. New platforms such as Parlio and Quora have gained some success and popularity, but Facebook.

It taught tech giants and governments an important lesson.

I learned that businesses, like BP and others, should pay more attention to the government than the people. And in fact, since 2016, the government has increased pressure to tighten regulations on the world’s Internet giants. This is happening everywhere — not only in the United States, but in Europe, and of course in authoritarian countries like Russia.

The government has realized that the public is unable to protect the tech giants. There can be billions of users, but if a local government decides to attack your company, few will do anything about it. The days of Moscow protesters waving the Facebook flag in front of the presidential building in Staraya Proschad are gone.

Thanks to the Western backlash since 2016, there is no longer any belief that tech giants could be a good force in countries with oppressive regimes when it comes to Internet freedom. In Western societies, the idea that global platforms may pose not only threats but also opportunities seems very strange these days. No one expects a popular protest abroad about decisions that affect Russian users.

Interchangeable platform

In countries like Russia, global tech companies may have believed that they became part of the country’s infrastructure, thereby protecting it from complete blocks, but over the last five to seven years. Changes in the way we use the Internet have ruined these hopes.

Nowadays, I use social media on my smartphone instead of my laptop. The mobile internet issue is that regular users don’t go to the YouTube homepage to check the latest hot videos and are attacked by links sent by friends via WhatsApp or Telegram, sourced from YouTube, TikTok or RuTube. You don’t have to worry about it. , YouTube’s highly advertised Russian analog. The internet has become part of the country’s infrastructure, but the global platform is interchangeable.

The tragedy of Google, Apple and Twitter is that this dramatic change in public and government perceptions happened so quickly that the company is still run by the people who launched them. We expect them to continue to fight for privacy, integrity, and the freedom of the Internet that enabled their business in the first place.

In the book The Red Web, Valery Bardin, one of the Soviet Internet pioneers responsible for maintaining Relcom, the first Soviet Internet network, went on line despite the August 1991 coup. I explained why I decided to keep it open. Personal risk.

“We were already on the losing side just because the exchange of information was all about Relcom. Anyway, no matter what we do, we will be the enemy of the administration.”

But just thirty years later, today, the Internet is more or less part of the country’s infrastructure than it was in 1991.

You don’t think gas stations will go on strike, right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/09/20/we-can-no-longer-expect-google-and-apple-to-fight-for-internet-freedom-a75085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos