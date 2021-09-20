CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Nomination and Director





Vancouver, British Columbia / ACCESSWIRE / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH.H) (“CoTec” or “Company”) announces that Julian Treger has been appointed to the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. To do. Hendrick Dietrichsen, Executive Officer (“CEO”), will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will replace it.

Treger recently announced his intention to resign as CEO of the Anglo-Pacific Group Plc (“Anglo-Pacific”) on March 31, 2022. To 20 percent of his time during the transition period to pursue other activities, including responsibility for CoTec.

After the transition period, Hendrick Dietrichsen will remain on the Board of Directors (“Board of Directors”) as a non-executive director.

Julian Treger commented: “We look forward to pursuing environmentally friendly and technology-led opportunities in CoTec’s mineral extraction industry over the next few years.

Subject to future applicable regulations and shareholder approval requirements and availability of opportunities, my vision of CoTec is to expand the focus of investment in the commodity industry and acquire advanced and innovative mineral extraction related technologies. And / or include investment. Margin and scalable, its technology for application to secondary extraction opportunities such as primary projects, operational mines, waste dumps, and licenses, joint venture opportunities, or physical assets under full ownership. You can monetize through the combination of.

We aim to invest in truly innovative technologies that can bring about fundamental changes in the way minerals are extracted. In parallel with CoTec’s focus on mineral extraction, it is important to use these technologies to acquire and manage assets, increase value and minimize environmental footprint as the operation of the mineral extraction business develops. We aim to keep it down to.

The mining industry sector is embracing technology and innovation and is expected to resemble a revolution in the next decade.

The rapid adoption of technology should result in a one-time harvest of goods contained in stockpiles, dumps, and heaps that were previously considered uneconomical. It can also be applied to recycling opportunities. These technologies can also help turn uneconomical primary deposits into more profitable, commercially viable businesses and accelerate the achievement of global carbon goals in mineral extraction.

CoTec can benefit from the technological advances expected in the commodity extraction industry by combining its international network with key mineral extraction expertise.

Until I leave Anglo-Pacific, until the end of March 2022, I spend most of my time performing the duties of that role as usual, leading the team and achieving strategic goals. “

Chairman John Conlon commented:

The board also thank Hendrik Dietrichsen for his service over the past seven years and for his continued involvement. “

We may see a new focus on the commodity technology industry as a “business change” under the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policy, requiring TSXV approval and, in some cases, shareholder approval. I expect it to be. We have not yet entered into a contract in connection with the proposed new focus and further announcements will be made at the time of such contract. In addition, it is uncertain whether we will conclude such a contract.

About CoTec Holdings Corp

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a listed mining publisher currently listed on TSXV’s NEX board.

For more information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp. Note: Braam Jonker Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Service Provider (the term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy) is responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Note: Certain disclosures in this release may constitute “forward-looking information” in the sense of Canadian securities law. In making forward-looking statements in this release, we have applied certain factors and assumptions that we believe are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements for this release include, but are not limited to, many risks and non-existences regarding the appointment of a new CEO and changes in our proposed focus on the commodity technology industry. Certainty and other factors can occur. Future events differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are limited to, the procurement and negotiation of contracts for new opportunities, the risk of financing, and the delay or non-acquisition of necessary regulatory approvals. It will not be. There is no guarantee that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those expected in such statements. Readers should be careful not to overly rely on forward-looking statements. We have no intention of updating or revising any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, and we expressly disclaim that intention or obligation. increase.

Source: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/664718/CoTec-Announces-Julian-Treger-as-CEO-Designate-and-Director

