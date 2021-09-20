Apples App Store, Google Play Excludes 8 or More Lakh Apps Due to Lack of Privacy Policy, Other Factors: Report





According to Pixalate’s 2021 delisting mobile app report, Apple and Google delisted more than 813,000 apps from their respective app stores earlier this year. Pixalate, a California-based fraud prevention, privacy and compliance analysis platform, analyzed over 5 million mobile apps across the App Store and Google Play and found that 15% of all apps were excluded in the first half of this year. bottom. Various factors, such as app store policy violations and developer withdrawal, contributed to the delisting of apps. Excluded apps can remain installed on your device even after the app is removed from the app store, which is a source of consumer concern. This analysis aims to help developers and advertisers recognize potential threats of privacy and non-compliance.

Prior to delisting, the app was downloaded more than 9 billion times on the Google Play store, and users of Apple’s App Store app were rated more than 21 million times. According to the report, 86% of apps excluded from Google Play and 89% of apps excluded from the App Store targeted children up to the age of 12. It was also pointed out that 25% of Play Store apps and 59% of App Store apps did not detect a privacy policy. The report also states that 26% of apps were excluded from the Google Play store in Russia and 60% of the apps listed in the Chinese App Store did not have a detectable privacy policy.

There are several reasons why the app has been delisted. About 66% of delisted Google apps had at least one dangerous permit. According to Android for Developers, dangerous permissions, also known as runtime permissions, give apps additional access to restricted data and allow apps to perform restricted actions that have a greater impact on the system and other apps. increase. Approximately 27% of delisted apps had access to GPS coordinates, and 19% of apps had access to the camera. Some apps have been delisted due to an app store policy violation or the withdrawal of developers.

A concern for both advertisers and consumers is that apps that are removed from the list can remain installed on the device even after the app is removed from the app store. If an app is removed after a violation of the app store policy, this increases the risk to consumer safety and privacy, as well as the safety of the advertiser’s brand.

The purpose of the report was to enable developers and advertisers to recognize potential threats of privacy and non-compliance.

Jasmin Jose is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360.

