Deals on Google Nest products ahead of Black Friday sale





With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales approaching, shoppers are more likely to get some great deals on their Google devices.

Popular home devices such as Nest Audio, Nest Hub, and Nest Mini have great speakers that can be controlled by the Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

While you rarely see deals on the Google Store, Currys, John Lewis, AO and Very have always offered special discounts on their products.

Black Friday will be held on November 26th this year and may offer even more discounts, but if you can’t wait that long, you can find the best deals here.

Google Nest Mini

With a height of 2 inches and a width of about 4 inches, the Nest Mini fits easily into any room, fits snugly on a coffee or bedside table, and can be wall-mounted.

Despite its small size, the Nest Mini has a very powerful sound, delivering 360-degree sound with 40% stronger bass levels than the original Home Mini.

There are choke, charcoal, sky and coral, and you can adjust the color according to the room where you want to put a small speaker.

Prices on the Google Store start at 49, and if you buy two at a time, you’ll get a 15 discount, so you’ll always have a bargain, even if the price doesn’t drop by Black Friday.

Argos-49

Currys PC World-49

John Lewis-49

Laptop Direct-32.97

Nest audio

The slightly larger Nest Audio is a very powerful speaker that can meet all your needs.

With a height of 6.9 inches and a width of 4.9 inches, it’s difficult to hide, but the sleek design makes it inconspicuous in any room.

Two 4.5-inch high dual voice coil woofers provide crisp audio and powerful bass throughout the room.

There are five colors: sand, sky, sage, chalk and charcoal, and there are many ways to fit this big speaker.

Starting at 89.99 on the Google Store, buying two at a time gives you a 20% discount, and there are many ways to get a bargain.

Argos-89.99

Currys PC World-89.99

John Lewis-89

Nest hub

This speaker and screen combination is perfect for taking the Google Assistant experience to the next level.

Being able to show off photos, watch videos, and read recipes on a 7-inch compact display is very useful, especially in situations where it’s difficult to scroll through pages with your fingers.

The 118mm high and 178mm wide hub is the perfect size for small shelves and bedside tables.

The screen occupies most of the device, but you can also display the hub in four different colors: choke, charcoal, coral, and aqua.

The hub is available from the Google Store for 89.99, but if you keep an eye on it, there are deals worth getting.

Argos-89.99

Currys PC World-89.99

John Lewis-89.99

Nest Hub Max

As the largest Google Nest product, Hub Max is the most expensive, but also the most powerful.

With a built-in camera, HubMax is perfect for making video calls and sending video messages with your Google Duo account.

The 10-inch HD touch screen makes the device easier to use. Stereo speakers and subwoofers provide powerful, crisp audio enough to blow up party playlists throughout the room.

With a height of 182.55 mm and a width of 250.1 mm, Hub Max is ideal for workstops and large shelf spaces.

Hub Max is available from the Google Store for 219, but the price could drop significantly on Black Friday sales.

Argos-219

Currys PC World-219

John Lewis-218.99

