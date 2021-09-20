Former Google AI Ethics Chief Timnit Gebru plans to rethink Big Tech





Timnit Gebru is one of the leading voices working on the ethics of artificial intelligence. Her research has sought ways to combat prejudices such as racism and sexism that sneak up on AI through flawed data and creators. At Google, she and her colleague Margaret Mitchell ran a team focused on this subject until they were fired trying to publish a critical paper on Google products. (Gebru says Google has fired her. The company says she has resigned.) Gebru, the founder of AI affinity group Black, is now a supporter of an independent AI research group. They are lined up. Calling Big Tech to be accountable for its products and practices can’t do everything from within the house, she says.

What can we do now to make AI more equitable? From mortgages to criminal decisions, it is less likely to penalize African Americans and other groups.

The baseline is Labor Protection and Whistleblower Protection and Anti-Discrimination Law. What we do without such protection is basically superficial. If you push it a little, the company will collapse violently. The biggest pushes are people in a particular community who have always experienced some of these issues.

What is the big and systematic way to rethink AI in the long run?

We need to rethink, what are our goals? If the goal is to make the most money for Google and Amazon, no matter what we do, it will be just a band-aid. The premise is that the industry is doing a lot of work, everything is automated, and safety cannot be guaranteed. How can you moderate everything people write on social media? We may randomly flag your content as unsafe or carry any kind of false information. How do you expect it to be handled?

That’s how they act so that they can make as much money as they want from very dangerous products. They need to be forced not to do so.

What does it look like?

Let’s take a look at the car. You can’t just sell a car. With millions of cars sold, we cannot guarantee the safety of each. Or, because we sell cars all over the world, there’s no place to complain that your car has a problem, even if it spontaneously ignites or gets ditched. They are bound by much higher standards and must spend more in proportion to their safety.

Specifically, what should the government do?

The product must be regulated. Government agencies need to expand their work to investigate and audit these companies. Also, when using AI in high stakes scenarios, there are criteria that must be followed. Currently, government agencies themselves use it when they shouldn’t use highly regulated products. They use Google Translate when judging refugees.

As an immigrant [Gebru is Eritrean and fled Ethiopia in her teens, during a war between the two countries]What do you think of US tech companies competing to sell AI to the US Department of Defense or Immigration Customs?

People have to say no aloud. We can determine that what we should spend energy and money on is how to prevent California from burning due to climate change and how to provide a safety net for people and improve their health and food security. For me, migration is a human right. You are leaving a dangerous place. If you can’t migrate, you don’t know where to go.

Did you want to set up an independent venture based on your experience at Google?

one hundred percent. There is no way to go to another big tech company and do it again. No matter what you do, you don’t have complete freedom. There is some form of quarrel, but at least there is some variety in how to quarrel.

Do you have any hope for increasing the diversity of your field? Labor organized by Google and Apple?

All affinity groups (Queer in AI, Black in AI, Latinx in AI, Indigenous AI) network with each other. I think it’s promising, and in my view, trade unionization is very promising. But companies need to change. They want to dismiss people like me rather than the slightest change.

