Do you want to work for a high tech company?These are the skills they are looking for

What are companies looking for today? Over the years, we’ve witnessed technological advances and how companies are looking for trained or experienced people in the engineering sector every day, but that’s not all.

With the growing demand for job profiles with technical and digital skills, talent is becoming one of the hardest to find. In fact, according to a Q3 2021 survey by ManpowerGroup, 69% of companies worldwide report that they cannot find the specialists they need.

In the Mexican labor market, tech jobs are most sought after, according to a report by albo, a fee-free account for receiving, sending and managing money. However, these are the profiles that are missing today. In the Aztec country, three out of four companies say they are having a hard time finding vacancies related to digital skills.

According to Indeed’s data, in April 2021, a 15% increase in technology-related jobs in Mexico was reported compared to the same period in 2020. It is also up 58% from 2019.

But technical skills aren’t everything. Recruiters at these companies are also focused on finding professionals with the “soft skills” or soft skills needed to adapt to the culture of implementing new work styles.

What are the most demanding soft skills of 100% tech companies?

According to Arbo leader Elisa Sahagn, they are:

Responsibility for Results (Accountability)-Technologies are increasingly betting on flexible work without traditionally established schedules. This requires the “owner” of the project and the professionals responsible for the work and its consequences, whether at the individual level or in a group project. Aggression and quality commitment are important aspects of achieving this. Teamwork-focused change agents-One of the hallmarks of tech companies is that changes are constant. Therefore, they can look for profiles that are accustomed to adapting to different situations, visions, and situations, and even spread their enthusiasm for improvement to their team and colleagues. “In-house entrepreneurs”: Innovation and leadership-Technical organizations are looking for in-house entrepreneurs to set an example and lead, characterized by beliefs, passions and motivations to make things happen. These profiles focus on innovations such as ideas, processes and features and are not afraid to convey them. They also look for challenges and challenges that drive continuous learning. Passion for working based on results-The modality of remote or flexible work is based on a very specific and accurate purpose, regardless of the time spent achieving the results the company expects. We encourage highly autonomous professionals who can work comfortably. To this end, companies look for profiles with prioritization and self-organization experience.

