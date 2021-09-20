Beware of Google’s fake customer care numbers





Mumbai: Dialing a fake customer care number obtained from Google can result in the loss of hard-earned money. As the technology by which scammers abuse consumers becomes more sophisticated, this phishing scam manipulates consumers to call the command tower, and vice versa.

The fraudster’s approach is to interfere with the customer care numbers of reputable businesses and financial institutions on the Internet and mislead consumers into calling.

This is done in several ways. The most common method is for conmen to change the company’s customer care coordinates on Google and use SEO to push a fake number to the top of the search results. Most consumers look for a service provider’s customer care coordinator on Google when they want to file a complaint on Google. Scams take advantage of this basic nature of consumers.

As well as Google search engines, scams replace the original contact coordinates of popular retailers and banks on Google Maps with their own.

Twitter and Facebook are two other media that fraud can be mitigated by coordinating customer care. They closely track consumer complaints on Twitter and respond instantly to those posts with fake numbers.

Another option is for scams to create industry blogs such as e-commerce shopping and post fake numbers on platforms such as Medium to pretend to be customer care coordination for companies in that industry.

Fraud prevention and reporting

Facebook, the Twitter handle of most large companies and banks has been validated, so you need to pay attention to the Twitter handle that responds to posts.

Most importantly, under no circumstances should you share your bank details such as card numbers, CVVs, ATM PINs, bank passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs) with anyone over the phone. In general, banks and reputable businesses do not request sensitive information from their customers by phone or email.

Last week, the State Bank of India (SBI) tweeted a video warning consumers about such scams. Beware of incorrect customer care numbers. Please refer to the official SBI website for the correct customer care number. Please refrain from sharing sensitive bank information with others, “SBI tweeted.

If you lose money as a prey to online scams, please contact your bank immediately. Most banks have their own toll-free helpline numbers.

