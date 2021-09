Google’s new deep learning system for distinguishing abnormal chest x-rays

Deep learning has helped detect abnormal chest x-rays with accuracy comparable to that of a professional radiologist, according to a new paper published by Google’s team of AI researchers in the scientific journal Nature.

The deep learning system helps radiologists prioritize chest x-rays and also serves as the first response tool in emergencies without an experienced radiologist.

Deep Learning DevCon2021 | September 23-24 | Registration >>

It also shows how the AI ​​research community has begun to build processes that can mitigate the risks of deep learning models and create work that can be further built in the future.

Google’s AI researchers wrote in their treatise: Due to the various possible CXR (chest x-ray) abnormalities, it is unrealistic to detect all possible states by building multiple separate systems, each of which detects one or more pre-specified states. It is a target.

Researchers added that a reliable AI system to distinguish between normal and abnormal CXRs can contribute to rapid patient examination and management.

Looking for a job change? We will help you.

Google’s solution was to create a deep learning system that would detect if a chest scan was normal or contained clinically viable findings. Defining the problem domain of a deep learning system is the act of finding a balance between specificity and generalizability.

The model used for X-ray anomaly detection in the study, B7, is the largest in the EfficientNet family and consists of 813 layers and 66 million parameters. The deep learning model was trained with over 250,000 X-ray scans originating from five hospitals in India. Interestingly, the researchers used 10 Tesla V100 GPUs instead of Google’s TPU processor to train their models.

Recent studies show that deep learning does not replace radiologists, but it could help increase their productivity when the world is facing a serious shortage of medical professionals. I have.

Join our Discord server. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.Victor day

Victor is an ambitious data scientist and Master of Science in Data Science and Big Data Analysis. He is a researcher, data science influencer, and former college football player. An avid learner of new developments in data science and artificial intelligence, he is committed to growing the data science community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/googles-new-deep-learning-system-to-distinguish-abnormal-chest-radiographs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos