The biggest Capex supercycle in decades unleashing opportunities and innovation





Eric Stonestrom is the CEO of Airspan, a US-based 5G destructive software / hardware provider. He has been in the telecommunications industry for over 30 years.

The 5G tsunami is here.

A combination of several technological developments and convergence trends creates it, bringing about the largest fixed investment supercycle we’ve seen in 35 years in the telecommunications industry. This creates a unique opportunity for providers of 5G and open RAN wireless software and hardware solutions with the ability to innovate and solve complex connectivity challenges on a large scale.

The main trends that contribute to this 5G tsunami and the super cycle of capital investment are as follows.

According to the Global Mobile Supplier Association (GSA), the number of 5G networks is expected to double by next year to more than 300. A good example of capital investment is more than $ 80 billion spent in a recent US C-band spectrum auction.

The fusion of cable and telecom, partly due to the opportunities created by the recent CBRS and C band auctions.

The rise of companies using private networks, thanks to a dedicated and affordable spectrum.

The fusion of fixed and mobile solutions and the growing market for fixed wireless solutions (FWA).

Billions of broadband stimuli in the US and abroad.

Impact of Huawei’s relocation in the US and abroad.

5G deployment

A global transition to 5G technology, which requires high density and small cell technology, is underway. The entry of greenfield operators (deploying networks from scratch without legacy technology) is an exciting new element of 5G and open RAN deployments, causing tremendous innovation and confusion. Innovators such as Rakuten Mobile and Dish are taking this approach, bypassing the existing old infrastructure. Airspan is proud to be a leading supplier of this pioneering development by Rakuten. This shows that 5G open RAN solutions can be deployed on a large scale.

Major European wireless providers such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Orange have also promised to upgrade their networks using open RAN. In fact, Orange states that it will only buy open RAN equipment from 2025.

Cable and telecom convergence

The total addressable market for 5G is growing rapidly. In addition to the existing wireless operators that have introduced 5G, the same is true for cable operators in the United States. American cable operators purchased over $ 1 billion in CBRS spectra in 2020 and are currently working on deploying those networks, CBRS mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) models from lease time on existing networks. We are changing to improve network economy using.

Rise of companies using private networks

5G technology is driving new opportunities to do things differently and more efficiently, and the use of private networks is at the heart of this growing addressable market and offers tremendous opportunities for innovation. To do. There are three trends to note.

Gartner, Inc. Traditional spending on IT enterprise technology, which is projected to exceed $ 4 trillion this year, is expanding to 5G space.

Private network expansion is growing rapidly in Europe and Asia, thanks to access to spectrum that was previously only available to wireless operators through 5G, open RAN, and government auctions. Governments in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan are providing spectrum to non-wireless operators for new applications. In Germany, dozens of government licenses are granted to private sector companies. We have collaborated with Aachen-based umlaut, a global engineering and consulting company that uses C-band spectrum, to launch a 5G campus private network, providing clients with stunning testbeds and numerous 5G use cases. Proved case and application. In Japan, the spectrum equivalent to 500MHz in the 5GHz band is also available for enterprises.

5G intelligent building solutions are gaining momentum. Large real estate owners are building a neutral host-private network to provide connectivity to their clients and employees, replacing the old Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

Fusion of fixed and mobile solutions and growth market for fixed wireless solutions (FWA)

The demand for wireless connectivity in fixed locations is increasing, and the fusion of fixed and mobile technologies is advancing. According to Jeffreys’ report, 23 million US households, primarily in rural communities, are not serviced by wireless technology. This challenge is global and exacerbated by Covid-19 and social distance requirements, as millions of working parents and their children rely on the Internet for teleworking and attending virtual classrooms. This leaves a great demand for reliable, high-speed fixed wireless connections. The first solutions over 20 years ago focused on this area, with deep expertise here. Our talented engineers have recently designed an FWA solution that provides multi-gigabit speeds wirelessly. It is a fraction of the cost of fiber and is an alternative to expensive fiber and microwave backhaul (cell site to core network connections).

Government stimulus for broadband solutions

Recognizing the advances associated with the introduction of innovative advanced wireless technologies, parliamentarians have made millions of affordable and secure broadbands with comprehensive investment in research and development of key technology impacting the supply chain. Showed willingness to help expand into American homes. Insufficient access. Under the Integrated Expenditure Act of 2021, Parliament was set up in 2021 to distribute grants to tribal governments, historically black colleges, and the deployment of broadband infrastructure at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). We have established and funded three programs. Countries like the United Kingdom are taking a similar approach.

Impact of Huawei displacement in the US and abroad

The ban on foreign-based infrastructure providers like Huawei is highly publicized. Many countries are phasing out Huawei infrastructure from wireless networks. This creates an opportunity for other vendors to fill the gap and offer innovative and disruptive 5G and open RAN software / hardware solutions.

We believe we are still in the early stages of this transformative supercycle. In short, more innovation and turmoil are imminent.

