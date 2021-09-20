This is all smartphones that support Google Stadia





Google Stadia support is the only obstacle to allowing triple A video game titles to play regardless of where active Wi-Fi or data connections are provided.

Initially, Google Stadia was released only to support games on Chrome browsers, Chromecast Ultra, and Google Pixel smartphones. Fortunately, the official list of supported phones is steadily increasing, and more as the game streaming platform matures and evolves.

If you live in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, or the Netherlands, enjoy your games on cloud services using your smartphone, browser, and can do. TV with supported Chromecast streaming dongle. Google recently added Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary to Stadia’s list of supported countries. In other words, you can also play on your smartphone.

Devices that are “officially” supported by Google Stadia Google Pixel 2/2 XL Google Pixel 3/3 XL Google Pixel 3a / 3a XL Google Pixel 4/4 XL Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8 + / S8 Active Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 + Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 + OnePlus 5, 5T OnePlus 6, 6T OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 7 Pro 5G OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro , 7T Pro 5G OnePlus 8/8 Pro, 8T ASUS ROG Phone / ROG Phone II Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

As of March 24, 2021, Google added “official” Stadia support for further waves of smartphones, including (some of these were added before this date):

Pixel 4a, 4a (5G) Pixel 5 Apple iPhone (using Safari) ASUS ROG Phone III OnePlus Nord, N10 5G, N100 LG V50 ThinQ, V50S ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ LG Wing

A few months later, as of August 30, 2021, Google just added a single device to the official Stadia support list for cloud gaming platforms. Google Pixel 5a with 5G is now available in the US and Japan and is certified after the pre-release device is listed as an “unsupported phone”. This list also includes Apple iPads that were added between previous additions and the latest release, but supports playback from the same time as the iPhone (December 2020).

Apple iPad Pixel 5a with 5G

Stadia may not have gained much momentum in the two years since its launch, but as of September 2021, more devices were “officially” supported. Of course, support has been available for some time and works fine on almost all Androids. Smartphone there. The updated list includes 11 more smartphones and tables from Samsung, the world’s largest device maker. You can see the new additions below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 + Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab A Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + Stadia iPhone or iPad Support in

In late 2020, Google released a dedicated web app that allows you to play Stadia on your iPhone or iPad using the Safari web browser. This leaves the App Store build to the library management options as it cannot play the game.

To get Stadia on your iPhone or iPad, launch Safari and go to stadia.google.com. If you are not already signed in, you will be prompted to sign in to your account from here. You can continue this if you wish, but a smarter way is to add a Stadia launch shortcut to your home screen.

To create a shortcut for Stadia’s home screen, go to Safari[共有]Press the button and then scroll down[ホーム画面に追加]Choose. This will create an app icon that you can launch by pressing the full-screen Stadia web app on your iOS device.

Can I play without a supported smartphone?

The good news is yes. Previously, there were some informal ways to get Google Stadia to work on smartphones without “official” support, but these are buggy and can be frustrating at best, ruining the gaming experience. increase.

However, Google does provide support for Stadia on all Android smartphones. This should not only open the service to a broad collection of smartphones, but also help further grow the game streaming service. But how does this differ from “official” support?

This feature is still under development, so Google explicitly warns that not all phones will be fully functional. Phones on the official list of Google, Samsung, Asus, OnePlus and Razer have a more optimized experience and the Stadia team will continue to add more devices.

Google Stadia touch control

The only other option is to use the Google Chrome mobile app to launch the “Desktop Site” option to mimic use on your desktop or laptop device. This can be particularly buggy and is not the best way to experience the Stadia streaming service. Even if Google Stadia is not “officially” supported on your smartphone, we still recommend trying the app.

To play the online Stadia game library, you need to connect the controller via wire or Bluetooth. We also recommend a smartphone controller holder that makes it easier to manage your game sessions. Also note that unless you use the official Stadia controller, you will need to connect your headset individually to enjoy in-game voice chat.

What’s more, even if your smartphone doesn’t support Google Stadia, it can be played on almost any computer as long as you use Google Chrome as your browser. This includes Windows, macOS, Linux and even Chromebooks.

Android TV and Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV devices can also play Stadia with full support thanks to a dedicated app. This eliminates some functionality loss on the big screen and eliminates the need to sideload mobile applications that provide basic playback. You can see below how it works:

Details of Google Stadia:

