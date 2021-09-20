Xenocor expands board of directors to accelerate innovation and launch





Veteran Healthcare Executive Mark Foster brings 20 years of medical device commercialization and management experience

Salt Lake City, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Xenocor Inc., the developer of the first disposable, fog-free, portable, HD laparoscopic imaging system, today marks Mark Foster as another experienced healthcare executive. Announced to participate in. Xenocor board.

Mark Foster, CEO of Trice Medical and Director of Xenocor

“The company has incredible potential. Xenoscope technology not only raises the bar for laparoscopic surgery, but also makes minimally invasive surgery more accessible. This is for everyone. Good thing. We know all the reasons why Xenocope was so successful. We are entering the US market and other markets around the world, “said Mark Foster, CEO of Trice Medical and director of Xenocor. .. “I look forward to working with this talented, insightful and motivated team.”

About Mark Foster Foster, a versatile and visionary C-Suite executive who brings 20 years of general management and leadership experience from both venture-backed growing organizations and world-class medical equipment companies, said Foster. Current funding, providing a strategic council to enhance production, commercialization and distribution efforts at Xenocor.

Foster is currently the CEO of Trice Medical, a venture-backed company with a product portfolio for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic orthopedic surgery. During his tenure at Trice, he acquired and merged two companies, raised over 60 million debt / capital, expanded his employee base from 12 to 100, and significantly increased asset value. I was allowed to.

He has held senior management positions at two large public enterprises, Smith & Nephew and Boston Scientific, with a focus on business development, including financing, licensing, M & A, commercialization, and supply chain initiatives. bottom.

Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor, said: “His insights are invaluable and there is no doubt that he will benefit from his expertise and passion in every aspect of our business.”

FDA-approved for Xenoscope, Xenoscope is a single-use, fog-free, high-resolution (HD) laparoscopic imaging system that easily replaces costly, inflexible legacy technology and is advanced anywhere in the world. We can provide quality surgical treatment. Xenoscope offers both surgeons, staff, healthcare facilities, and most importantly, clinical and economic benefits that benefit patients. It is well-positioned to replace the expensive and inflexible legacy technology, enabling laparoscopic surgery virtually anywhere.

About Xenocor Xenocor offers a suite of state-of-the-art, fog-free, disposable endoscopes for minimally invasive surgery. This technology was born from the University of Utah’s Center for Medical Innovation. Currently offered products are FDA approved, CE marked and patent protected. Xenocor is a privately held company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.xenocor.com.

Contact: Megan McFeely, megan @ xenocor.com 415 609 8707

