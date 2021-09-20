Pixel Fold will be available by the end of 2021 — Google may host a surprise launch





Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year and will be available in October this year, but foldable smartphone enthusiasts are still peeping at the long-rumored Pixel Fold. I haven’t heard. But new rumors suggest that Google is preparing for a surprise launch.

Earlier this year, Tarekomi’s Yogash Brar claimed that the Pixel Fold was delayed, but Google could announce the Pixel Fold during the Pixel 6 launch event later this year. This suggests that early 2022 forecasts are more likely, but David Naranjo, senior director of display supply chain consultants, said it wasn’t.

The announcement of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz marks 20 current and rumored models using SDC’s LTPOOLED panels. pic.twitter.com/5wlbsl2HF120 September 16, 2009

see next

According to display industry insiders, the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel Fold will be available at the same time, the fourth quarter of 2021. This means that Google’s foldable smartphones may arrive between October and December.

This post also lists smartphones that are likely to have a 120Hz LTPO OLED display panel. As previously reported, Display Panel Insider Ross Young has announced that all foldable displays arriving in 2021 on Samsung Display Panels will have Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold. He said it will be equipped with a 120Hz LTPO display panel that includes both. 3. Samsung’s foldable display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, so the Pixel Flip may also compete.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

There are rumors that the Pixel Fold will be released by the end of 2021. According to a report from Elec earlier this year, Fold will arrive by the end of 2021 or early 2022, but will not be available, according to sources talking to Brar. The period still set to foldable.

The fact that Google’s recent preview announcements of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did not include a reference to Pixel Fold suggests that early 2022 forecasts are more likely. However, given that Google has managed to keep the Pixel Fold relatively secret, it could be a bit more strict about it.

The end of 2021 is approaching, but we still need to check out the Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 lineups. We’ll see if Google’s long-awaited Pixel Fold appears over time, but in the meantime, check out your thoughts on the Pixel 5a.

Best Google Pixel 5a Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laptopmag.com/news/pixel-fold-tipped-to-launch-before-end-of-2021-google-may-host-surprise-launch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos