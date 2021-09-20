17 experts share technology and have a positive impact on society





In the field of science fiction, there are many stories focused on technology, which ultimately have an ominous impact on humankind. And as technology continues to play a bigger role in our work and personal life, there are warning stories that remind us that even tools created with the best intent can cause unexpected problems. ..

But there is no doubt that technology has significantly improved the lives of people around the world, including the recent rapid development of health, workplace and commerce technologies. Below, Forbes Technology Council experts share a selection of technologies that have had a truly positive impact on greater profits.

1. Home Fitness Tech

The pandemic spawned the entire cottage industry around the home gym concept. Many start-ups are launching innovative new products in the field of digital gyms with a focus on ease of use and space-saving design. Artificial intelligence adds functionality to these products and brings all the benefits of a personal trainer without leaving the house. –ShoreWise Consulting, Greg Bhatia

2. EdTech

The world is being reshaped by technology and will not be updated as much as the current education system. This era of hyper-connectivity enables educators to take advantage of the digital era and adopt new technologies to help students reach their full potential. Edtech has a truly positive impact on greater profits by democratizing access to education. -Julian Torres, on top

3. Healthcare using AI

Artificial intelligence applied to healthcare is already groundbreaking. AI can be applied throughout a patient’s journey, including monitoring an individual’s health through the use of wearable devices, using devices that alert specific events, and supporting doctors and patients with virtual assistants. As this technology advances, its benefits become even more apparent. –Antonio Giarrusso, Userbot

4. Mental health app

Mental health and resilience are important elements of success and have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives. Meditation and wellness apps have become a lifeline in an era of remote work and high productivity. They affect not only the performance of people at work, but also their health and well-being at home. -Joanna Riley, Censia Talent Intelligence

5. Technology that promotes inclusiveness

Assisting people with specific disabilities and improving their quality of life using enhanced intelligence for inclusion purposes, such as voice-assisted devices, can be positively transformed with widespread access. .. Gathering open source data and intelligence to model the environmental impact (that is, hidden costs) of the digital age is another new application of technology that can lead to significant global benefits. .. -Simone Steel, National Building Association

6. Online learning platform

Online learning platforms have a huge impact on the global community. Large open online course companies do more than just give people in developed countries world-class education. Further affected are citizens of developing countries who have limited access to major academic institutions. Democratization of education has the potential to lead to rapid progress in global innovation and advance humanity as a whole. –Mischa Steiner, Awesense, Inc.

7. Blockchain

When people hear blockchain, they think of cryptocurrencies, but in reality, blockchain technology is about transparency. When used correctly, it guarantees trust and accountability. With so much attention on environmental, social and governance issues, companies need to quantify their emissions and sustainability efforts so that investors can validate their data. For this reason, blockchain plays a vital role in coping with climate change. -Chris Romer, Project Canary

8. Water technology

Affordable water treatment technologies such as solar hot water disinfection (SODIS) and ceramic and biosand water filtration help provide drinking water to many of the estimated 2.3 billion people living in water-scarce areas. –Thomas Jensen, Milestone Systems

9. Digital payment technology

Digital payment technologies such as Venmo and Square have revolutionized the way businesses and consumers send and receive money. These apps allow access to apps that don’t have traditional payment methods. In a pandemic, companies can pivot to digital platforms to continue to serve their customers safely and reliably. This also reduces the environmental costs associated with paper-based methods. –Kali Durgampudi, Greenway Health

10. No-code technology

No-code technology pushes the boundaries of product development, enabling non-engineering functions to make faster, better, and faster decisions. They facilitate the application development process and give building products access to a wide range of professionals throughout the organization. This is totally accelerating innovation and creating new harvests for startups. -Rick Song, Persona

11. Genomics

Genomics is a science that uses genetic engineering techniques to focus on the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of the genome. Due to the ever-increasing speed of computer processing (think of it as quantum), DNA sequencing and advanced analysis can reduce agricultural production, greenhouse gases, and even the ability to modify human genetic status. Amazing progress has been made. -Frederick John, Diebold Nixdorf

12.3D print

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, enables many new and exciting things. The processes involved, thanks to input from sophisticated AI programs, allow for highly flexible development through manufacturing techniques that use less material while creating stronger and more durable products. –Ron Cogburn, Exela Technologies

13. GPS

When I was working for the US government in the 90’s, I had the opportunity to work on it when the Global Positioning System (GPS) began to be commercialized. The value of knowing exactly wherever we are on the planet has transformed transportation and brought great efficiency to our daily lives. Today, the service is expected on every smart device and is its free service. that’s good! -John Walsh, Red Summit Global

14. Agricultural technology

Intelligent and connected agricultural technology is paramount to increasing agricultural production around the world. Through automation and robotics, the ability to scout, cultivate, treat, collect, detect and respond to diseases and threats enables both increased production and wider distribution to remote and poor areas. , Extends life expectancy and minimizes hunger. –Spiros Liolis, Micro Focus

15. Messenger RNA

Messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has great potential beyond the success of the Covid vaccine. The ability to produce personalized designer medicine quickly and cheaply has been a science fiction novel for decades. It is now proven to be effective on a global scale as well as within reach. It was the first wave of a medical revolution that would change our lives better. -Alexander Hill, teacher

16. Solar cells

Solar cells (PV) cause meaningful turmoil in all industries and show how renewable technology can change the fundamentals of our shared world. They have led an era of awareness and innovation, making the world a better place while creating a bankable and cost-effective industry for businesses and individuals. Now we can all actively participate in energy conservation. -Michael Anderson, Expeto

17. Collaboration tools

During a recent shutdown, collaboration tools like FaceTime, WhatsApp, Signal, Microsoft Teams, and of course Zoomhave keep you connected with colleagues, professionals, customers, as well as family, grandparents, grandchildren, and friends around the world. It was useful for. When many of us were tied to our homes alone, these tools helped us stay connected, social, and most certainly sane. -Cloud guru Juliet Lizkara

