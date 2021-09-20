New features when updating iPhone





What I didn’t see at Apple’s iPhone event

There was so much going on at the Apples iPhone 13 event that it was easy to miss something.

Are you counting down minutes until you can download your new iOS to your iPhone and iPad?

Apple’s iOS 15 will arrive on Monday. This is an annual fall tradition that brings new features to Apple’s iPhone prior to the launch of the latest smartphones.

Apple unveiled the first details of iOS 15 at its June online keynote at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Last week, tech giants said the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 13 Pro were announced during a virtual event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, and free software updates will be available starting September 20th.

Among other devices announced at the livestreaming event on September 14th are the improved budget iPad, an updated version of the iPad Mini, and the new Apple Watch Series 7 with a larger display.

iOS 15 will be available a week after Apple releases iOS 14.8, an emergency software patch for iPhone and iPad.

Here’s everything we know about iOS 15.

What time will iOS 15 be released?

Apple said the new operating system will be available on September 20, a few days before the launch of the new iPhone 13 device on September 24. In most cases, new software is available at 10 am Pacific Standard Time or 1 pm Eastern Standard Time, but download times can be longer as many people rush to download as soon as updates are available. There is sex.

Last year, iOS 14 went on sale on September 16th. But 2020 is a strange year (for obvious reasons), and Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October.

For the iPhone 11 and iOS 13, Apple released the iPhone on September 20, 10 days after the public event, but iOS 13 was released the day before.

Which iPhone supports iOS 15?

This update dates back to the iPhone 6s. Therefore, if you have that iPhone model or a later version, the settings are complete.

Do all iPhones support all the new iOS 15 features?

A key factor in determining the features available on the iPhone is the processing chip. Mobile phones that don’t have an A12 or later will not be able to take advantage of FaceTime’s portrait mode, spatial audio, immersive walking routes, and live text that allows you to search for text in photos and screenshots.

So which phone doesn’t have an A12 chip? All models between iPhone 6s and iPhone X.

How to update iPhone or iPad on iOS 15

The best way to check is[設定],[一般],[ソフトウェアアップデート]Is to move in the order of. iPhone will tell you if you are ready to launch iOS 15.

If available, connect the device or make sure the device’s battery life is at least 50%. next,[今すぐインストール]Tap.

If you need the tether option, some older phones will need to allow users to connect to their laptop and update using iTunes.

What features do you see in iOS 15?

The most notable change in iOS 15 is the FaceTime update. Users also have the option to use focus mode to manage distracting notifications, upgrade to the Weather and Map apps, and add a state ID or personal driver’s license to Apple Wallet. Features are not provided at release time.

There are also changes in messaging, live photo text, the new Memoji, and more.

iPhone Driver’s License: These are the states where you can add an ID to your Apple device.

FaceTime calls on Android and Windows devices

The FaceTime update gives you a grid view that shows everyone in a FaceTime call, an option to receive the call in portrait mode, and allows you to join a FaceTime call via your Android or Windows device.

According to Apple, users using non-Apple devices can “join using the latest version of Chrome or Edge.”

But don’t get too excited. You need to know who has an iPhone that can call and send you a link to join.

iPhone notifications change by focus

Apple is trying to get rid of the confusion by tweaking the way notifications are controlled over the phone.

The new Focus app is part of iOS 15, which allows you to receive a summary of notifications you can receive in the morning or afternoon. Notifications are sorted by priority and leverage the intelligence on your device to determine which app alerts are most important.

The Focus app allows you to adjust the notifications you receive at specific times of the day. For example, users can set modes such as personal, work, and fitness to notify the apps they need and mute other apps.

The Focus app also adds the message “Focus has muted notifications” when someone tries to send you a text message. “There are still ways people can notify you about really urgent messages,” Apple said.

Weather and map apps will be upgraded

The two Apple apps get a significant upgrade. For weather forecasts, the data and layout change based on forecasts, such as graphics and animated backgrounds.

For example, if it’s raining, check the weather forecast and it’s raining in the background. The app also supports full-screen high-resolution weather maps with details such as air quality and precipitation.

The map includes custom-designed landmarks and a moonlit night mode. The map also shows details such as the location of turning lanes and where pedestrian crossings are located, making it easier to identify traffic conditions and find the right lane to join.

Maps also have transit upgrades, including the option to show directions on your Apple Watch. You can also use augmented reality right away to point in the right direction when you leave the station. The AR feature can capture images of nearby buildings and visually indicate where to go.

SharePlay feature does not come on Monday

Want to watch a TV show or movie during a FaceTime call? Apple says this will be possible with SharePlay.

“SharePlay is a whole new way to experience with family and friends, regardless of distance,” says Apple.

However, with the debut of iOS 15, new options will no longer be available. Apple says it will come “late this fall.”

Breakthrough ruling: Apple needs to allow apps to bypass the App Store for payments and decides on the rules

Facebook Smartglasses: What is it like to wear a Ray-Ban story

Contributed by: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

