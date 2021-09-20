South Korea leads the battle between Google and Apple’s app market – diplomat





advertisement

On August 31, the Korean National Assembly became the world’s first legislative body to directly challenge Google and Apple’s control of the app market. A new amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act prohibits app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing their own payment system for all in-app purchases. This amendment not only requires these tech giants to allow more payment options, but also allows developers to avoid the high fees set by both companies, as well as other options. It also prohibits discrimination or punishment of developers who decide to look for it.

Google and Apple claim that fees help keep consumers and developers secure, and by allowing different payment systems, consumers are vulnerable to fraud and privacy breaches. Google has revised its policy to reduce prices to 15% if the app developer’s initial annual revenue is $ 1 million and postponed the deployment plan, but it does not prevent the Diet from proceeding with the bill. was.

So why did South Korea pass this law first? How does this affect both the Korean and global app markets?

This was not surprising given the current investment in South Korea’s mobile market and political mood. Home to Samsung, one of the world’s top smartphone makers, South Korea is one of the most active mobile markets in the world, with 95% of the population owning smartphones. South Korea may be a small market for Google and Apple globally, but both companies dominate more than 90 percent of South Korea’s 10.66 trillion won ($ 9 billion) app market, and its share continues to grow. There is.

In-app purchases are the most profitable revenue model for Korean app developers, worth an estimated 4.8 trillion won in 2020. According to internet research firm 42 Matters, 9% of apps published by Korean developers make money using in-app payments. A product that is twice the average amount of 4 percent. As a result, the law was widely endorsed by local developers when Google announced that it would enforce more stringent exclusive use of payment systems to reduce in-app purchases by 30%.

Are you enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe to full access. Only $ 5 per month.

In addition to the strong mobile gaming industry, Korean digital platform companies are looking to expand digital content such as music, webtoon and the growing ebook industry. If Google’s 30% commission is implemented, Korean companies will have to pay an additional 88.5 billion to 156.8 billion won ($ 7.6 million to $ 135 million) annually.

Aside from the booming digital content market, South Korea has a long history with Google on antitrust issues. This law, called anti-Google law, should be understood as part of a broader sentiment about the need to limit Google’s Gap Jill (abuse of power). YouTube is the most used app in South Korea, but the Korean government and Google are clashing with many public policy issues such as Google’s strict control over Android OS, Google map restrictions in South Korea, network charges, etc. increase. Google’s surveillance is not a new development, as South Korea’s lunar administration is devoted to antitrust laws, including the dissolution of tech giants.

Diplomat Brief Weekly Newsletter N

Learn about this week’s story and create a story that you can watch across Asia Pacific.

Get the newsletter

Following the August 31 law, South Korea’s antitrust regulators have banned Android device makers from developing their own operating systems and banning Google from monopolizing all controls. Google was fined 207 billion won for forcing the signing of AFA). Android device. The court battle between Google and the South Korean government will continue as Google plans to appeal this decision.

advertisement

Given this situation and the ruling Democratic Party of Japan, which has the overwhelming majority in parliament, it is not surprising that 180 of the 188 parliamentarians who attended the plenary session easily passed the latest bill. ..

The new law allows Korean developers to choose which payment system to use. South Korea already has a booming mobile payments market, with popular options such as Naver Pay, Kakao Pay, Samsung Pay and Toss leading the walletless society.

In addition to the financial benefits of this change, it is of symbolic importance for developers to have more options and control the payment system they use. Most importantly, developers now have direct access to consumer data and information instead of being gatekeepered by Google and Apple.

Globally, Google and Apple have many legal struggles and hurdles before them, including the European Union, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United States. In the United States, parliamentarians are considering similar legislation passed in South Korea.

One of the most covered cases, Epic Games vs. Apple, is one of the biggest court battles in progress. Just last week, a US federal court in Oakland ruled that Apple did not unfairly monopolize the mobile gaming industry and that Epic should pay a fine for violating the developer contract. However, the court also ordered Apple to remove the anti-steering rules, allowing developers to provide other ways to make external links and in-app payments. The verdict wasn’t what Epic Games wanted, but it won a partial victory by changing the rules in the future.

Meanwhile, when Epic Games tried to return to the App Store in accordance with South Korean law, Apple rejected them, suggesting that there was a bumpy path towards the introduction of the new law.

The law was another reminder to global companies that no matter how small the Korean market is, the public policy debate with South Korean regulators should not be overlooked. Last October, Google Korea executives told parliament that the new payment policy would affect less than 100 local developers, but the bill is still passed and Google will cost millions of dollars. It takes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2021/09/south-korea-leads-the-fight-against-google-and-apples-app-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos