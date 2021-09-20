Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces Transformable Acquisition of World Championship Air Racing





Events expected to generate more than $ 60 million in revenue in 2022

Miami, September 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., a media and digital technology holding company. (OTCQB: TGHI) announced today that it has acquired the World Championship Air Race (WCAR) through its assets. Purchase contract. WCAR’s management and all key operations staff will join Air Race Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Touchpoints, under a long-term contract. In addition, we undertake contracts for all major suppliers, participating host cities, and participating teams.

WCAR is a race format developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. Founded in 2003, Red Bull Air Race has hosted 94 championship series races around the world. It has captivated viewers in 187 countries, has been broadcast to over 230 million viewers, and has recorded over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in the last season. This is the world’s largest live spectator sporting event that attracts more than 1 million spectators in a single air race in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

Touchpoint plans to leverage its audience engagement expertise through application development to create new revenue-generating vertices for racing while improving the audience experience.

The World Championship Air Race is one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events, built on the important legacy of Red Bull Air Race and focused on future technology, innovation, clean energy and spectator experience. It is in a good position to provide one. You can watch a video of the air race overview here.

The opening round is scheduled for March 2022, with eight races scheduled for the rest of the 2022 season in iconic locations in Egypt, Greece, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia and the Middle East. Twelve Ely Race teams have already registered for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with an additional 12 Challenger pilots participating in the new Second Tier Aero Series, including the latest and greatest graduates of the Air Racing Academy. increase. Red Bull maintains its interest in air racing with the continued sponsorship of Martin Sonka, a former world champion of the elite series.

The story continues

WCAR was developed to push the boundaries of modern air racing by providing a platform that supports and introduces the latest technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility. New race categories introduced include electric aircraft, EVTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), and JetPack. The core company team, led by Willie Krugshank as Race Series Director, has extensive knowledge and experience dedicated to the development and operation of Red Bull Air Race. Former Royal Air Force pilot Willie was formerly responsible for Red Bull’s aviation and sports.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, commented: Following the recent partnership to support air racing through the Touchpoint app, we are very pleased to announce this innovative acquisition of WCAR. Given the extraordinary heritage of air racing, the great potential of this event soon became apparent to us. As a result, I was excited to rule to further develop the series’ proposals and make international events and races more appealing and experiential to fans and spectators. The acquisition is ready to add value to both shareholders and the global sports community. In 2022 alone, we expect to generate high margin revenues of over $ 60 million through ticket sales, subscriptions, merchandising, event hosting fees, gamification and sponsorship. This event is a perfect complement to the Touchpoint app designed to maximize fan engagement. The transaction also brings us one step closer to our goal of listing on the US stock exchange. This is just the first step in the long journey of air racing and we look forward to offering many exciting updates.

Willie Cruickshank, Director of the World Championship Air Race Limited Race Series, commented: We are pleased to partner with TouchpointGroupHoldings to provide a platform and an outstanding senior management team to help execute future plans. After spending most of my life in the cockpit, it’s clear that the future of air mobility needs to be based on innovative green energy solutions and prioritizes eVTOL technology. Working with Air Racing Technology Partners, this Global Sports Series will quickly adopt and showcase innovations at the cutting edge of aviation technology as the air mobility sector changes over the next few years. As Race Series Director, I promote the series and advocate, promote and provide R & D platforms for brands and businesses to develop future technologies and innovations. In addition, we look forward to leveraging the Touchpoint app to drive fan engagement through livestreaming of events, merchandising, ticket sales and more, to fully monetize this exciting opportunity.

In addition to Mr. Krukshank, other core members of the Air Race team have joined us, all with experience overseeing previous Red Bull Air Races. Matthias Silco, International Event Logistics Manager. Linn Tremmel, Marketing & Brand Manager; Wolfgang Wope Peschman, Technical Event Production Manager. Host City Manager, Adel Abouelfotouh; Tadeja Hanzekovic, Race Team Manager. Peggy Walentin, Aviation Officer; and Robert Globiwise, Event Productions.

Transaction details can be found on Company Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. See http://touchpointgh.com/ for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are merely forecasts and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may differ from the forward-looking statements in actual results. Potential risks include uncertainties in consumer demand for our products, inability to enter into contracts with the parties we are discussing, and additional risks and non-existence identified and described in our SEC reports. Factors such as certainty are included. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information contained in this document is current as of the date of this press release and should not be trusted as of any later date. We undertake, and specifically disclaim, any forward-looking statement to reflect events, progress, events, or circumstances since the date of such statement.

