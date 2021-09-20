



Keeping your Google Classroom organized is essential to facilitate navigation and class management. If you know you don’t want to use the class, you can remove it altogether to free up space in your virtual classroom. You can remove classes in both desktop and mobile versions of Google Classroom, but you’ll need to take some action before you can access the classes.

If you want to learn how to delete a class in Google Classroom, you’ve come to the right place. This article describes how to do this and describes the steps you need to take before deleting it.

How do I delete a class in the Android app Google Classroom?

For Android users, we would appreciate it if you could know that you can delete classes within the mobile app. If you want to reorganize your virtual classroom on the go, you can easily do it on your Android device. However, you must archive the class before you can delete it.

Follow the steps below to remove the GoogleClassroom class in your Android app.

If you don’t already have one, download the Google Classroom app from the Play Store and open it. Open the classroom, find the class you want to delete, and press the three dots on the right.[アーカイブ]Tap.once again[アーカイブ]Select to confirm. Tap. Access the menu with the three lines in the upper left corner. Select the archived class. Find the class you want to delete and press the three dots.[削除]Tap.once again[削除]Choose.

Please note that Google Classroom cannot undo class deletion.[削除]If you press, you will not be able to access posts and comments related to that class. However, you can still access the class files in the drive folder.

Also note that only the primary teacher can delete a class.

How to delete a class in Google Classroom for iPhone app

iPhone users can manage their classes using the Google Classroom mobile app. It may seem difficult to do that on your phone, but Google has done a great job of making the iPhone app user-friendly.

You must archive the class before you can delete it. Otherwise, the option to delete the class will not be available. By archiving, you move to another folder. Students can continue to access this folder to view class materials.

To archive and delete Google Classroom classes using iPhone, follow these steps:

Open the Google Classroom app. If you don’t have it, download it from the App Store. Go to the classroom, find the class you want to delete, and tap the three dots next to it.[アーカイブ]Tap twice. Move the class to another folder. Press the three lines on the left to open the menu. Open the archived class. Tap the three dots next to the class you want to delete.[削除]Tap twice to confirm.

After you delete a class, you and your students will no longer have access to class posts and comments, but you will still have access to the class files in your Drive folder. Once you delete a class, there is no way to restore it. If you’re not sure if you’ll need it in the future, it’s best to archive it.

How to delete a class in Google Classroom on your PC

Many people prefer to use a computer to manage Google Classroom because of its large screen and easy navigation. The class in question must be archived before it can be deleted. Then you can move it to another folder and delete it from there.

Here’s what you need to do to archive and delete classes in Google Classroom on your PC:

Open your browser and go to Google Classroom. Find the class in question and press the three dots on the right. Press the archive twice to confirm. Move the class to another folder. Press the three lines in the upper left corner to access the menu. Press the archived class. Find the class you want to delete and press the three dots next to it.[削除]Press twice to confirm.

Once you delete a class, there is no way to get it back. You won’t have access to class posts or comments, but you will be able to see all the files in your Drive folder. Note that only the primary teacher can delete a class. Co-teachers can only archive, but not delete.

How to delete a class in Google Classroom on iPad

The Google Classroom app is also available on the iPad. If you are using a class, deleting the class is easy and easy. As with any platform, you must first archive the class and then delete it.

To archive and delete classes in Google Classroom on your iPad, follow these steps:

Open the Google Classroom app. If you don’t have it, go to the App Store and download it Go to the classroom and find the class you want to delete Press the 3 dots on the right Tap the archive twice Tap the upper left corner. Access the archived class. Find the class you want to delete and tap the three dots next to it.[削除]Tap twice to confirm.

There is no way to undo the class deletion. If you delete it, you will not be able to access the posts and comments associated with that class, but you will still be able to see the file. Also, you can delete a class only if you are the chief teacher.

If you don’t see the Archived classes folder, you may not have archived it. There is no way to delete a class without first archiving it.

Keep your Google Classroom organized

Google Classroom allows you to manage your classes. One of the many options is to remove the classes you no longer use. You must first archive it before you can delete it. Classes can be deleted on multiple platforms, but only if you are the primary teacher.

We hope this article provides an answer on how to remove classes in Google Classroom and provides more information about this popular service.

Do you want to use Google Classroom? What is your favorite class management option? Please let us know in the comments section below.

