Q & A: Medical Grade Sensors to Monitor Key Workers-Med-Tech Innovation





Sam Liu, Vice President of Vivalink, describes how the company’s wearable sensors were developed and used by key workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, what are your insights on Vivalinks wearable devices?

Vivalinks’ approach to medical wearables is more than just hardware. We provide an edge-to-cloud data platform consisting of wearable sensors, IoT network management, and cloud data services. In addition, wearable devices include software and algorithms to ensure quality and integrity in portable and remote configurations.

What materials and technologies did you use to bring your device to life?

Our wearable ECGs and temperature patches are made of biocompatible silicones and other medical grade materials, providing users with a combination of comfort, flexibility and durability. The patch is reusable and adheres to the body using a disposable medical grade adhesive.

Was this a special boom for such devices in the era of COVID?

absolutely. There has always been an interest in adopting remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology, and COVID has helped accelerate it. COVID disrupts pharmaceutical clinical trials by impacting healthcare providers’ profits and avoiding physical contact. In both situations, RPM technology can alleviate the problem.

After that, were these devices used as you imagined, or did you find their additional use?

While Vivalink products are being used as intended, I was also surprised that some hospitals are interested in using RPMs in hospitals. One example is Shanghai, where the hospital used RPM to allow nurses to monitor COVID patients from a distance, but still in the hospital. There is also interest in situations where hospitals do not have traditional patient monitors due to cost, but are considering wearables as a lower cost alternative.

Are there any other wearables in the pipeline?

We continue to innovate platforms from wearables to data services. We were considering adding vitals and biometrics to the same wearable, not just new wearables and sensors.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Ultimately, it’s about the data and the insights that can be derived from it. Therefore, it is important to understand that innovation is not just about hardware, but that a combination of hardware, software, and algorithms is needed to truly develop a compelling solution for RPM. And that’s Vivalinks’ approach to medical wearables.

