Is it a Google search ranking factor?





AdSense is a Google Ads product that allows publishers to monetize their content by displaying targeted ads on their website. Publishers make money when users view or click on these ads.

So why do some people believe that AdSense is a ranking factor? Advertising has nothing to do with organic rankings, right?

Well, the belief that sending traffic to a page with ads served by Google also benefits Google as a company.

When a website is monetized with AdSense, it becomes another platform for Google advertisers to serve ads.

Ethics aside, there is an incentive for Google to send traffic to pages displaying AdSense ads.

More traffic means more ad clicks and views, which means Google advertisers are willing to pay for more ads.

But does Google get in the way of providing unbiased, organic search results for corporate profits?

This is a theory shared by those who question whether AdSense is a ranking factor.

Conversely, there are concerns that AdSense ads can negatively impact rankings, as Google has specific guidelines for proper ad placement.

Let’s dig deeper into these claims and see what the evidence shows about the impact of AdSense on search rankings.

Claim: AdSense is a ranking factor

There are various claims related to AdSense as a ranking factor.

AdSense is a positive signal

According to one theory, placing AdSense ads on your pages will benefit Google and its advertisers, which will have a positive effect on your rankings.

As Google intertwines many services such as organic search, Google Ads, AdWords, etc., there is always speculation that they share signals with each other.

Just as the theory that Google Ads is a ranking factor is widespread, we’ll discuss it in another chapter, but the same idea applies to AdSense.

Lack of trust in Google?

The element that connects all these theories seems to be distrust of Google.

People believe these claims because Google doesn’t have enough trust to keep search results fair and objective.

Google’s reputation as a trusted company has been undermined by proceedings and investigations into alleged anti-competitive business practices.

Government officials have accused Google of supporting its own apps on Android and its own products in search results.

In the past, Google has been charged with antitrust violations in Europe and the United States. Google is often under the supervision of the US Department of Justice for allegations related to anti-competitive behavior.

Google claims it did nothing to curb competition, even though it was ordered to pay a fine.

Continued research into Google’s practices seriously damages Google’s image that people are a credible company.

That’s why AdSense continues to be featured in discussions about ranking factors.

AdSense is a negative signal

Another claim suggests that site owners have to step lightly when joining AdSense.

Using too many ads or using them in the wrong place is thought to have a negative impact on your rankings.

This theory stems from the fact that Google is gradually focusing on pages that provide a great user experience.

Overcrowding your pages with ads can reduce the user experience in many ways that Google considers important.

If you have a lot of ads, it will be difficult to identify the main content, the page will load slowly, and the page may move during loading.

Each of these can reduce your site’s page experience score. As a result, AdSense can appear as a negative ranking factor.

AdSense claims to either raise or lower the ranking. Which one?

This is proof.

Evidence: AdSense as a ranking factor

This section is divided into two parts for each adjacent claim.

AdSense is a positive signal

The question of whether AdSense affects your site’s search rankings is a frequent question, and Google addresses it with the official AdSense help guide.

Google has confirmed that AdSense does not affect the location of your site in SERP.

“Participating in Google AdSense does not affect your site’s rank in Google search results, nor does it affect the search results provided by Google.

Google has a strong belief in freedom of expression, so it offers wide access to content throughout the web.

Our search results are unbiased due to our relationships with paid advertisers and publishers. We will continue to display search results according to PageRank technology. “

Site owners should not use AdSense on the assumption that AdSense will have a positive impact on search rankings. This has been confirmed to be incorrect.

This is worth remembering if you are doing a competitive SERP analysis. If your competitors are using AdSense and your site isn’t, you don’t have to worry about it being a factor in improving your ranking.

Will it lead to a worse ranking? This is evidence of other claims.

AdSense is a negative ranking factor

As you learned in the section above, AdSense has no positive or negative impact on your rankings.

However, advertising in general can reduce the user experience to Google’s eyes and lower your ranking.

There is essentially no problem with advertising on your website. However, their usage can cause problems with SEO.

When it comes to ad placement, Google requires site owners to follow Better Ads Standards, which lists unacceptable ad placements on mobile and desktop.

In addition, the AdSense Help Center has a section on ad placement best practices that site owners are required to follow.

Finally, Google’s page experience update takes into account how your site uses ads.

In contacting site owners regarding page experience updates, Google said:

“Sites must not use advertising techniques that do not distract, disrupt, or otherwise provide a good user experience.”

There are many ways your site can use ads that negatively impact your rankings, but it’s not unique to AdSense.

That’s why Google is documented that AdSense isn’t exempt from the negative signals that ads can potentially generate.

Invasive AdSense ads are treated like any other type of invasive ad.

Google AdSense as a ranking factor: our verdict

Google has confirmed that AdSense is not a ranking factor.

The use of AdSense ads on your pages can lead to poor rankings, but that’s true for all ads. Therefore, it is not accurate to say that AdSense is a potential negative ranking factor.

Featured image: Paolo Bobita / Search Engine Journal

