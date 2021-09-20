Technology-driven growth ready to accelerate; technology-driven business strategy in all sectors





San Francisco, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Technology has been at the heart of the global economy for the past decade. Covid-19 remains a global threat to economic recovery, but tremendous growth is driven by increased and sustained technology-driven innovation.

David Crawford, leader of Bain & Company’s global technology practices, said: “In the last decade, technology has proven to be more than a siled industry. Instead, technology has become a major force in disruption and value creation in almost every industry in the world. . ”

Ann Hecker, a partner at Bain & Company and Head of Americas Technology Practices for the company, said: “Looking at the technology outlook, the conclusion is clear. If a company wants to thrive in its current environment, executives need to be content with the pace and impact of technology-driven turmoil.”

Bain & Company’s 2nd Annual Global Technology Report, released today, investigates the impact of technology on business, consumers, the economy, geopolitics, and the wider society.

Among the themes considered in the report:

Venture capitalists are doubling technology

Technology is shaping the economy, which begins with venture capital. In recent years, there has been a clear trend towards tech companies that are increasing their share of venture funding. According to Bain’s Startup Investment Cruncher database, from 2010 to 2020, technology start-ups accounted for the majority of venture capital in all transactions between independent venture capital (VC) companies and corporate venture capitalists. In the first quarter of this year, tech start-ups accounted for nearly 70% of total venture investment.

Venture investment in technology initially fell by 13% between 2018 and 2020, the first decline of its kind since 2012. However, tech venture investment surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, and total tech venture investment doubled in the first quarter of 2021. From the same period in 2020. This is more than double the growth rate of investment in other sectors. The pandemic boosted this growth by accelerating the transition to late-stage transactions, which had been underway for several years, and increasing the total value of Series C and subsequent technology transactions by 165% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021. .. ..

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology have proven to be the main drivers of interest in venture investment. Over the last decade, these two technology segments have grown more than twice as fast as venture investments in all other sectors and now account for more than one-third of all technology venture investments. ..

US hyperscaler M & A spending has benefited consumers and enriched market dynamics

Also known as a technology giant, Hyperscaler is the world’s leading cloud tools and service provider. Currently, seven major hyperscalers dominate the technology industry. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft in the US and Alibaba and Tencent in China.

The general explanation is that the hyperscaler marks the end of the competition. However, Bain found that most of the major technology acquisitions in the United States benefit consumers and do not interfere with competition. Rather, Bain’s analysis has shown that over the last 15 years, hyperscaler M & A activities have contributed to a vibrant market and created immense value for consumers.

Hyperscaler M & A activity is only a small part of the overall situation, and Hyperscaler M & A is only 5% of the total exits of tech startups last year. However, Bain’s research shows that most major technology acquisitions benefit consumers in at least one of three ways: lower prices, increase access to innovation, and improve overall products. Become.

Bain has conducted an analysis of five US hyperscalers over the last 15 years. According to the company’s analysis of all over $ 300 million acquisitions from 2005 to 2020, 72% of US hyperscaler M & A spending brought value to consumers.

The acquisition of Big Tech does more than force existing companies to innovate. These acquisitions have facilitated market fragmentation, facilitated venture capital investment, and spurred competition among the hyperscalers themselves. This set of insights provides both acquirers and regulators with another useful perspective. Because these transactions work to ensure that you continue to create without destroying value.

Technology Separation Defines the Future: How the United States and China Lead

While the global technology industry will remain interdependent for the foreseeable future, some major countries are now investing more in technology and supply chain independence than ever before.

The complex relationship between the United States and China over the past few years has pushed the world in this direction. Over the past few years, the separation of the US and Chinese economic and technology ecosystems has gained momentum, and both countries have invested billions of dollars in domestic technology development for the future. In fact, China plans to spend a whopping $ 1.4 trillion over the next few years on infrastructure technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and 5G networks.

Recent developments in both countries show that decoupling will be a crucial feature of the technology landscape over the next few years. Recent supply chain disruptions, such as a global chip shortage, have only exacerbated these challenges and exacerbated the desire for independence. According to Bain’s analysis, between 2016 and 2020, tech-related foreign direct investment between the United States and China fell by 96%, creating uncertainty for tech companies around the world and technology executives constantly adapting. I was asked to get used to it. However, while decoupling seems inevitable, multiple chokepoints ensure that the global tech industry remains interdependent for now.

Semiconductor equilibrium is changing

This year, attention is focused on the shortage of semiconductors, but the fundamental changes that will have an even greater impact on the future of silicon are gaining momentum. It is the growing demand for specialized processors. Backed by today’s computing environment, this surge in demand for specialty processors is changing the balance between specialty and general purpose (GP) silicon that has existed for decades.

Special-purpose chips, known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), have historically occupied a smaller but more important segment of the market than general-purpose chips. However, as hyperscaler cloud service providers (CSPs) continue to design more custom processors in-house, the demand for specialized silicon is increasing, obscuring the long-standing dynamics between special-purpose and general-purpose processors.

Still, despite the growth of ASIC providers and the surge in venture funding at specialized silicon vendors, this change in equilibrium does not mean the end of general-purpose chips. Programming a dedicated processor is still difficult, but the flexibility of the GP model makes it desirable for most use cases.

But this change in equilibrium opens up opportunities for businesses across the semiconductor ecosystem to thrive if they can promise to be agile and adaptable to this changing situation.

Welcome to the new technology economy

This year’s Global Technology Report also details the significant impact of cloud-based computing models on the technology industry over the last two decades. Throughout the report, Bain uses cloud technology landscape analytics to delve into topics such as software as a service (SaaS) subscription models, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud adoption.

Other sections of this year’s report explore some of the growing challenges of the tech industry, including competition for top tech talent across the United States and Europe, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory scrutiny.

