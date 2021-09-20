Rokus’ new $ 50 streaming stick 4K replaces one of the company’s best players





Roku today announced its latest streaming device, the Streaming Stick 4K. Priced at $ 49.99, this new product replaces the popular Streaming Stick Plus. It has long been recommended as one of the best streamers for less than $ 100.

The new hardware improves on the old hardware with features such as Dolby Vision HDR and faster performance. It features a long-range Wi-Fi receiver that boots 30% faster and offers up to twice the speed. According to Roku, this device can intelligently optimize bandwidth and streaming performance based on network conditions. Like its predecessor, Streaming Stick 4K supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and can even connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart homes.

Streaming Stick 4K is instead designed similar to Streaming Stick Plus. Image: Roku

As always, Streaming Stick 4K can be plugged directly into your TV’s HDMI port to hide it cleanly from your view. Roku includes a voice remote control with TV control that supports push-to-talk voice commands. If you prefer hands-free control to find what you want to see, you can step up to the $ 69.99 Streaming Stick 4K Plus. This Plus also means that you can also get the Roku Voice Remote Pro with a rechargeable battery and a midfield mic. This allows the remote control to receive voice search and commands even when sitting at the table. These voice controls include the ability to easily find the Voice Remote Pro if it is lost on the sofa cushion or moved to the MIA elsewhere in the living room.

Separately, Roku also announced today that it will add the ability to create 5.1 surround systems using Streambar or Streambar Pro, two sets of Roku wireless speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. (Previously, it was limited to the soundbar, sub-surround, and rear surround only.) In this setup, the soundbar acts as a dedicated center channel, with the front left and right speakers more immersive.

TCL has released a soundbar designed for Roku TV. Image: Roku / TCL

And as for the soundbar, TCL plans to release the Roku TV wireless soundbar for $ 179.99 in October. As the name implies, it is designed to be paired with a TV running Rokus software. In that case, you don’t have to worry about cable wiring from the soundbar to your TV, so you get integrated soundbar control, automatic audio / video synchronization, and more flexible placement in your TV menu.

According to Roku, Streaming Stick 4K will arrive in US and UK retail stores in mid-October and will arrive in Canada, Mexico and other Latin American countries within the next few months. Streaming Stick 4K Plus will also be available in October from Roku.com and all major retailers in the United States.

Apart from the announcement of these hardware, Roku also shared some new features introduced in RokuOS with the update to version 10.5. My colleague Catie Keck covered them here.

