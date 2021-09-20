Karma Wins Global Innovation Toll Excellence Award | Texas





Dallas, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Carma Technology Corporation today announced that it has been awarded the Toll Excellence Award for innovation by the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the global pay industry. Carma’s automated vehicle occupancy verification technology, recently installed to monitor users of high occupancy vehicle lanes on TEXpress roads in the Dallas / Fort Worth region, has become an industry-leading implementation and is now IBTTA in the paid private sector innovation category. Recognized by Excellence Award.

“Carma’s breakthrough technology makes it easier for tollhouse operators to track HOV drivers and reward them for their contributions to the environment. Carma has already successfully implemented the technology. At Dallas Fort Worth, HOV drivers are reliably identified and charged, at half the rate of other drivers. ” Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and President of IBTTA, said. “By automating the process of checking the occupancy of these roads, roadside enforcement is not required, roads are safer and congestion is reduced. Overall, this is a national toll operator. It’s an innovative solution that will surely spread among people. “

The Karma verification system provides drivers using the Dallas / Fort Worth Area (DFW) TEXpress Lanes with an easy way to qualify for a HOV toll discount. When you set up an account using Carma’s smartphone app, GoCarma, Bluetooth is used to automatically check the vehicle’s HOV status at the location of the TEXpress Lane, confirming that at least two people are in the vehicle. increase. Only vehicles with confirmed HOV status will receive a HOV toll discount.

Violating users receive a series of escalating warnings, and Carma data show that 98% of users change their behavior before the fourth notification. Habitual offenders will be suspended for 30 days from the HOV discount, but will be able to use managed lanes. To date, less than one in 1,000 users has been suspended, with a breach rate of less than 2%.

“Our auto-occupancy verification technology is just one example of how Carma is working to find new solutions to some of the most persistent challenges in the toll industry. Our goal is to drive on the road. It’s as easy to operate as, “says Lawrence Mulligan. , CEO of Carma Technology Corporation. “IBTTA acknowledged that it has created an innovative solution for paying operators to manage HOV lanes in a more reliable way, while improving safety, reducing congestion and reducing driver costs. I am honored. “

IBTTA’s annual Toll Excellence Awards focus on the best, unprecedented projects, innovations and solutions from the international pricing industry. Learn more about the Toll Excellence Awards.

About Karma Technology Corporation

Carma is an industry leader in smartphone technology for high-occupancy vehicle verification, GPS tolls, road user billing, and dynamic road pricing. For over a decade, Carma has been a trusted partner of government agencies to encourage more efficient travel behavior without the traditional roadside infrastructure. Karma’s patented technology has validated tens of millions of road transactions while saving commuters time and money. Carma’s latest app, GoCarma, is used by more than 40,000 commuters daily to qualify for HOV toll discounts on Dallas-Fort Worth TEXpress lanes during peak weekdays. For more information, please visit www.gocarma.com/media.

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carma-wins-global-innovation-toll-excellence-award-301380013.html

Source Karma Technology Corporation

