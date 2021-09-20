Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Dolby Vision, faster Wi-Fi, and a processor for $ 50





The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus bundle offers the new Streaming Stick 4K (left) and Voice Remote Pro in one package for $ 70.

TheRoku Streaming Stick Plus has been one of the best streamers since its debut in 2017 and has finally been replaced by a four-year company. On Monday, the streaming giant announced a new player called the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Confusingly, there’s also a new bundle called Streaming Stick 4K Plus. This is a combination of the updated stick with the company’s Voice Remote Pro.

The new Streaming Stick 4K starts at the same $ 50 as the Streaming Stick Plus and maintains the same shape. A compact stick designed to hide behind your TV and connect to an HDMI port. New features in this updated model include the ability to stream in two additional high dynamic range formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus (for TVs that support either format), a new quad-core processor, and “re-re” according to Roku. A “designed” Wi-Fi adapter. It offers “up to twice the Wi-Fi speed”. Dolby Atmos Audio is also supported and has a device that can run the company’s latest Roku OS 10.5 software.

Unlike the $ 40 Roku Express 4K Plus (and current favorite streamer) launched earlier this year, the new Streaming Stick 4K can’t connect to Ethernet via a USB adapter. If you need Ethernet and Dolby Vision on Roku, you still need to buy the company’s $ 100 Ultrabox (or $ 70 if you get the updated Walmart-only Ultra LT).

Read more: The best streaming device of 2021

The Streaming Stick 4K plus Voice Remote Pro bundle costs $ 70, saving $ 10 compared to buying both devices separately.

Both standalone sticks and bundles will be available in mid-October, Roku says.

The new Roku stick will be available just weeks after rival Amazon announces the new $ 55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The device also handles Dolby Vision for audio, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, but adds support for Wi-Fi 6 (Roku Streaming Stick 4K continues to use Wi-Fi 5). FireTV 4K Max and Google’s $ 50 Chromecast with Google TVare are also available on cloud gaming platforms (Amazon’s Luna service and Google Stadia, respectively).

Roku devices remain without cloud gaming services, and the company continues to prioritize video streaming. Paul Nangeroni, Roku’s director of product management for players, told CNET that he was “attentive” and “watching space trends,” but at this point there is nothing to share about the game. is not.

Find a review of Roku Streaming Stick 4K on CNET right away.

Read more: The best Roku to buy in 2021

