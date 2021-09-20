Google + NFT and Web3.0





Google Cloud has worked with Dapper Labs to develop the startup Flow blockchain.

Getty Images

If you would like this weekly update in your inbox every Saturday, click here to become a subscriber.

Also: Bitcoin Opportunity: Africa has the highest adoption rate in the world

Google Ink deals with dapper love

In a story that Forbes broke, Google’s GOOG Cloudarm is working with Dapper Labs, the Canadian startup best known as the developer of the $ 680 million NBA Topshot Marketplace, to Dappers Flow. Supports and extends blockchain. Through a multi-year partnership announced on Monday, Google Cloud will act as a network operator and provide the infrastructure to help scale the flow.

The Flow network already supports more than 50 applications, including the most popular NFT collections such as the NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties, with more than 2,000 Flow-based developers via Google’s cloud suite. You will be able to easily connect to the Flow access node. service. With this latest move, as the World Wide Web moves to what is called Web 3.0, the Internet of decentralized networks, Google is opening the brand as a developer-friendly alternative to Amazon’s AMZN market. Is targeted.

Meet all-star crypto and tax experts who are guaranteed to register now and share insights and advice on how to navigate the often confusing crypto tax situation.

Litecoin-Walmart Hoax

Litecoin enthusiasts, an early competitor to Bitcoin invented in 2011, woke up to a seemingly exciting announcement Monday morning. The Litecoin Foundation, which focused on promoting an open source software project with the same name as Token, retweeted a press release sent by Globe Newswire mentioning its partnership with Wal-Mart WMT. Many media organizations (not Forbes) covered the news that the largest retailer in the United States agreed to accept cryptocurrencies as in-store payments … shortly thereafter, it turned out that the announcement was wrong. I did.

Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove confirmed that the press release was fake, and retailers contacted newswire companies to investigate how false press releases would see the light of day. Stated. Litecoin creator Charlie Lee revealed that the Litecoin Foundation has nothing to do with fraud, saying: Litecoin went up and down about 20% in the turmoil as the story progressed with a pump-and-dump scheme.

Solana’s Dark Day

Ethereum’s rival Solana is proud to be the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in cryptocurrencies. Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, tripled in less than a month, with a market capitalization of over $ 41 billion behind the network, to NFT (Non-Fungible Token), usually created and sold on the Ethereum blockchain. We have advanced. However, the blockchain crashed on Tuesday due to the surge in transaction volume. Solanas founder Anatoly Yakovenko said on Twitter that the cause was that the bot flooded the transaction processing queue and stopped for nearly 20 hours. Since then, the Solanas validator community seems to have successfully restarted the network.

After the outage, Network Token SOL lost ground, plunging towards the mid- $ 140 range on Tuesday night, and continued to fall below $ 140 on Friday, according to Messari.

BLOCKCHAIN ​​50 Spotlight: AP Moller-Maersk

Danish shipping and logistics giant TradeLens is digitizing supply chain information. Since its launch in August 2018, it has been installed in about 50% of container ships worldwide. By 2020, we processed 1 billion shipments, 30 million containers and 14 million documents, more than double the previous year. Maersk has partnered with Microsoft MSFT to process marine insurance using blockchain technology.

Elsewhere

Bitcoin ATM burned in El Salvador in anti-Bukele protest [Bloomberg]

Attractive Promise of Decentralized Finance [The Economist]

Insider Information Executive Catch Trading Ethereum NFT and OpenSea Parts Way [Decrypt]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cryptoconfidential/2021/09/20/google–nfts-and-web-30–walmarts-big-crypto-news-that-wasnt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos