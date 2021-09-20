How high-tech and well-known business model innovations change the customer experience





David Dunn, Director of Global Industry Marketing, SAP, High Tech

The high-tech industry is the beacon of innovation, and in fact, the ability to innovate quickly is the industry’s core competence.

But high-tech innovation isn’t just about the products we produce and the services we bring to market. The industry learns how to bend and rock to meet customer needs, innovate business models, and quickly deploy new products and services at no cost.

At a recent SAP Industries Lives High Tech webinar, SAP’s best practices advisor for the tech industry, Patrick Maroney, discusses how tech industries can innovate efficiently with two experts in their respective fields.

Innovation in high-tech business models that began with outsourcing partnerships

As explained by Deloitte Consulting LLP Principal Deb Bhattacharjee, innovations in high-tech business models began in the late 80’s and early 90’s as companies built highly effective partner models.

These partner models allowed tech companies to outsource product production. High-tech companies have moved to managing information and processes instead of managing inventory itself. They can manage the entire supply chain of products, understand all costs, and develop better business models.

Why subscription billing provides customer convenience and requires back-end innovation

One such model is subscription billing, which is popular in software as a service (SaaS). To many consumers, billing for this subscription may seem trivial, but it’s not.

Lanceglow, Vice President of Digital Business Platforms at Autodesk, oversaw the latest digital transformation into Autodesk’s subscription billing model. It’s a big change, and we need to rethink how we can enable our solutions and bring them to market, says Grow.

One of the areas most affected by this change was Autodesk’s finance team. Their financial processes weren’t evolving at the same rate as products and products, so companies needed to connect them together. To that end, the team entered the process design phase of digital transformation, focusing on how to innovate its business model and bring more benefits to its customers.

They quickly realized that ERP financial solutions were only part of the bigger challenge. To actually solve this problem, we had to look at the entire supply chain, including how products were priced, sold, fulfilled and billed, and, of course, how the company perceives revenue. .. ..

By migrating to cloud-based solutions, Autodesk was able to better manage costs and quickly deploy new products, services, and business models. Increased business flexibility enables companies to continue to deliver high value, faster and higher value to customers in the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment industries. increase.

Read the full webinar to learn more about how tech businesses, including Autodesk, are transforming their operations and embracing new business models.

