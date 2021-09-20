OnePlus Nord2 or Poco F3: Which Should I Buy?





(Pocket-lint)-The telephone market is a highly competitive area, with companies fighting to provide the best experience at different price points. Two phones in the midrange segment that offer more than the price suggest that they should be Poco F3 and OnePlus Nord2.

Lowering such a competitive phone to that price represents a compromise. But will you notice if F3 is one of the most valuable phones in 2021 and you saved money and bought it instead of the OnePlus phone? Or do I have to pay an extra fee?

DesignNord 2: 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3mm-189g Poco F3: 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm-196g Nord 2: Glass front and back, plastic frame-No water resistance rating Poco F3: Glass front and back, plastic frame-IP53 Splash / dustproof

There are some things that first hit us when comparing the designs of these two midrange power plants. If you look at them side by side, you can see that Poco is significantly higher and wider than Nord 2. This means that it takes up space in your pocket or bag and is a bit impractical to use with one hand. ..

However, when you start typing with both hands, it feels very good and its thinness is an important factor. It’s slightly thinner than the Nord 2 and you can feel it.

Both use a similar combination of glass and plastic. Both have glass on the front and back, but the side frames are made of plastic.

What’s interesting we’ve found is that at least in the two colors shown in the video above, overlaying the node under the back glass makes it harder for fingerprints to appear. Phocus has a much more mirror-like finish and does not hesitate to show you all of the grease in your palm with all of its terrifying glory. So, despite the glossy glass finish on the exterior, the Nord clearly doesn’t show that. Each has other finishes with different levels of fingerprint resistance.

squirrel_widget_5766558

There are a few more things that can make a small difference to your experience. For example, the overall button quality of Nord2 feels high. The clicks are more solid and appear to be more durable. In addition, there is an alert slider on the side of Nord 2, which makes it easy to switch between silent mode, lively mode and ring mode.

However, Poco’s power button has a built-in physical fingerprint sensor on the side for easy and quick unlocking. Not to mention the badness of the OnePlus in-display sensor, I find Poco’s physics sensor a bit useful in everyday use.

Finally, Pocos has official water and dust resistance against the IP53 rating. In other words, it is almost completely dustproof and drip-proof. OnePlus has no official rating, but is well sealed against sprays and splashes.

Display and Software Nord 2: 6.43 inch AMOLED-1080×2400 resolution Poco F3: 6.67 inch AMOLED-1080×2400 resolution Nord 2: 90Hz refresh-HDR10 + compatible Poco F3: 120Hz refresh-HDR10 + compatible Both: Android 11

Design materials are not the only similarities between these two phones. They share several specifications, including-both are fullHD 1080 x 2400 20: 9 ratio AMOLED screens that support HDR10 +. There is a difference in size. The Poco reading is 6.7 inches, while the OnePlus 6.43 inch panel. That is, it’s not as sharp as ever, but it’s not enough to make a real difference.

The Pocos punchhole camera also occupies much less space and is centrally located, so it’s less intrusive to the status bar than the OnePlus large corner camera.

On paper, a high Pocos refresh rate means you can reach up to 120fps compared to 90fps on OnePlus. However, in most cases, it is very difficult to see the actual concrete difference with the naked eye in popular apps and games. If you look closely, you may notice that scrolling the app drawer up and down, 90Hz is fast enough for a smooth and sharp effect.

It was the color calibration that noticed the bigger difference. In the default mode (Vivid’s OnePlus and Auto mode Pocos), OnePlus seems to overemphasize red. In fact, even if you look at the white screen, the overall tone is warm and pinkish.

Pocos Auto Mode seemed better in that respect by balancing colors without losing its vibrant and dynamic look. It looked very clean and natural.

OnePlus can switch to a milder mode to tone down, but Pocos software offers even more functionality here. Apart from automatic mode, you can choose from several other default calibrations, such as a list of advanced options and the ability to adjust colors to your liking.

One area where OnePlus excels is the viewing angle. When you look at the screen from the front, the Poco screen is much less bright than the OnePlus. More generally it seems to increase the contrast, but this may be good or not very good. It depends on the type of content you are watching.

In live-action, real-life scenes, it looks dark, crushed, and a bit unnatural. It looks great for color-rich animations, comics, and common interfaces. I chose Poco to watch movies and YouTube videos.

Both have similar approaches to software, but they are not the same. For example, both allow you to install custom icon packs without the need for an additional launcher, and incorporate their own always-on customizations, live wallpapers, etc., but both are provided.

The OnePlus interface is a bit cleaner and grouped in meaningful places for ease of use, but Poco seems to have a lot of its own submenus, which is a bit annoying.

Performance and Battery Node 2: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Processor PocoF3: Snapdragon 870 Processor Node 2: 6/8 / 12GB RAM-128 / 256GB Storage PocoF3: 6GB / 8GB RAM-128 / 256GB Storage Node 2: 4500mAh Battery-65W Fast Charging Poco F3: 4520mAh Battery-33W Fast Charge

When speaking raw speed and power, the two phones have similar but not identical processors. Poco uses the Snapdragon 870, and OnePlus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. In everyday use, the two phones are generally fast and responsive. To the point where we think you are quite happy with either.

However, when I loaded them side by side and loaded the game, Poco seemed to load them a bit faster, fairly consistently. And for those interested in benchmarking (running Geekbench 5 CPU tests), it ended when OnePlus was still around 90%. Not surprisingly, both its single-core and multi-core scores were higher than the OnePlus. So obviously it’s a little more powerful.

The same is true for batteries. The two capacities are close unless there is a difference. At 4500mah vs. 4520mAh, both of our daily tests were able to complete the day very well. In fact, our average usage is considered moderate, so we can spend a day and a half without any problems from either.

However, Poco was supposed to charge every night because the charging speed didn’t match the OnePlus. The OnePluss 65W Warp Charge can be fully charged in just over 30 minutes. Pocos is just over half that power, and it takes more than 50 minutes to do the same.

CamerasNord 2: 50MP f / 1.9 Main camera-8MP f /2.3 Ultra wide-2MP monochrome Poco F3: 48MP f /1.8 Main camera-8MPf / 2.2 Ultra wide-5MP macroNord 2: Main camera OISPoco F3: No OIS

Moving on to the camera, there are similarities here as well. Both have a primary lens and a super wide-angle lens, and have about the same number of pixels. OnePlus is 50MP main, Poco is 48MP, and both UltraWide are 8MP. The third camera is different, but OnePlus has a black and white sensor for additional data, and Poco has a macro sensor for better close-ups, but the results are very harsh.

In general everyday use, we’ve found that the OnePlus primary camera gave better results than Poco in most cases. The colors and depths are better and more natural, especially when shooting plants. Phocus was too dark and the contrast looked heavy. OnePlus is great even in the dark and provides a more natural and crisp image. Handheld shots with Poco were confusing and blurry in this case due to the lack of OIS.

Switch to super wide, and that’s another story. The OnePlus ultra-wide camera consistently delivers harsh, crushed shots that lack vibrancy. Phocus was much better.

If you really only use the main camera on your phone, OnePlus is an easy choice here. Its an excellent primary camera. And better in dark situations. If you want to have a decent ultra wide, Poco is a wise choice. Its main camera may not be that good, but it’s not terrible-at least not in a bright place.

From PriceNord 2: 399 to Poco F3: 299

There is a considerable difference between the full retail prices of both phones. Poco phones are 100 less than the OnePlus model, despite good performance in some areas.

OnePlus midrange champions are expensive and you might find them worthwhile if they meet your needs better than Poco.

squirrel_widget_4530346

Conclusion

Regardless of this comparison, Poco F3 is very easy. The phone you get for money is great. It does all the important things well. In addition, the performance is slightly better and I like the screen. Especially because it is a little old, it is a little cheap.

The benefits of OnePlus are charging speed and a cleaner software experience. It also has a better main camera.

Both are fairly cost-effective, so the choice to boil down to the basics is actually either the Nord’s better camera or Poco’s slightly faster performance and display.

Written by Cambanton. Originally published on September 20, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/phones/buyers-guides/oneplus/158435-oneplus-nord-2-vs-poco-f3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos