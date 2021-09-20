Luigi was discovered in a Dreamcast racing game





Nintendo’s famous Mario has a brother named Luigi. For some reason, I found a taller brother in the prototype build of the Sega GT racing game. Luigi was found in prototypes of over 40o Xbox and Dreamcast and prototypes that are part of a larger release of unreleased games.

This strange Luigi was discovered by video game preservative Comby Laurent1 and shared on Twitter. They found Luigi in a secret race in an unreleased prototype. CombyLaurent1 told Kotaku that the build of the game wasn’t intended for retail release, and that Luigi was jokingly here.

Yesterday, Comby Laurent1 shared two Dreamcast prototypes with The Hidden Palace website as part of Project Deluge’s ongoing site. This project aims to catalog, save, and release video game prototypes, early builds, canceled projects, and more. The team had previously released over 700 PS2 prototypes and invisible builds in March 2021. Yesterday, the group released the latest Deluge dump, including 349 Xbox and 135 Dreamcast prototypes.

However, CombyLaurent1 has not yet analyzed the prototype it sent to Hidden Palace. They usually do this in advance. Instead, during the live stream of Hidden Palace, which announces the latest dump of the game as part of Project Deluge, Comby Laurent 1 came across Sega GT’s secret Luigi. He was hiding in a race named “Sony GT2” that appeared to refer to the PlayStation racing game “Gran Turismo” that the Sega GT was directly competing against.

I was laughing out loud when I discovered Luigi yesterday, Comby Laurent 1 told Kotaku. I knew this kind of thing existed from an anecdote of an old developer. I didn’t expect to encounter it with one of my prototypes.

As far as we all know, Luigi has not participated in the final retail release of the Sega GT or its Xbox sequel, the Sega GT 2002. CombyLaurent1 believes it was an in-joke among the developers working on the game. racer. It was not intended for players to find or see.

For more discoveries from CombyLauren T1, please visit the Sega Dreamcast Info website or follow us on Twitter. You can also find out more about Project Deluge on the Hidden Palace website.

