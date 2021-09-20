UN agency: Innovation continued with the advent of the coronavirus





United Nations intellectual property agencies say innovation has made progress last year, despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

JAMEYKEATE NAP communication

September 20, 2021 11:35 am

Read for 2 minutes

Share to Facebook Share to Twitter Send this article by email

Geneva-The United Nations Intellectual Property Office said on Monday that innovation has made progress last year, despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have boosted investment, even though the hit sectors such as transportation and travel have regained spending.

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which supports the coordination and approval of international patents, trademarks and other intellectual property, also warned that the overall innovation environment is changing too slowly, and more countries will benefit after the world is rebuilt. I said I should receive it. Pandemic decline.

The findings, released Monday, emerge from WIPO’s latest Innovation Index report for 2020, with some creativity-driven haste like Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and K-Pop music. Ranked Korea as the most innovative economy. China and France dominate the rankings, with Asia, Europe and North America continuing to dominate.

Innovation is resilient and even more resilient than we expected, says WIPO Secretary-General Daren Tang.

What COVID did was confuse certain industries, but accelerate certain industries, Tang said in an interview in his office overlooking Lake Geneva. Not surprisingly, the telecommunications, hardware, software and ICT sectors are as strong as the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

The index ranks 132 countries and economies such as Hong Kong, one year after WIPO announced that investment in innovation reached record highs in 2019, earning 8.5% annually. Later.

According to WIPO, top tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Huawei increased their investment by an average of about 10% last year, and venture capital investment surged this year’s trend.

While the United States and China have been a major driver of R & D growth in recent years, other countries such as Turkey, Vietnam, India and the Philippines, the so-called TVIP countries, have consistently risen in the rankings over the past five years. Switzerland has consistently led the rankings for the past five years.

Overall, according to the WIPO report on indexes, the state of innovation in the world is changing too slowly. There is an urgent need to change this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/agency-innovation-continued-coronavirus-emerged-80123210 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos