Google replenishes 20% more water than it will use by 2030

Google highlights some of its water initiatives

In a blog post, Google Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt aims to replenish 20% more water than offices and data centers use by 2030.

The blog post cites concerns about the sustainability of water practices in technology and focuses on some of Google’s water initiatives.

According to a blog post, Google uses water to cool its data centers, enabling products such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, and Search.

Brandt said in a blog post that he introduced technology to use recycled wastewater to cool data centers in Douglas County, Georgia. The San Francisco Bay Area office campus has worked with ecologists and landscape architects to develop ecological design strategies and habitat guidelines to improve landscape resilience and the health of nearby basins. This included the implementation of drip irrigation, the use of water supply systems adapted to local weather conditions, and the development of diverse campus landscapes that could withstand the stress of climate change.

Other actions to promote sustainability include:

Helping find solutions to regional water and basin challenges, including collaboration with the Colorado River Indian Tribal Project to reduce the amount of water drawn from Lake Mead reservoirs on the Colorado River in Nevada and Arizona. increase. In Dublin, Ireland, Google has installed a rainwater harvesting system to reduce rainwater flow and improve water quality in the River Liffey and Dublin Bay. And in Los Angeles, Google is investing in efforts to eliminate water-hungry invasive species to help ecosystems near the San Gabriel Mountains.

According to Brandt, another focus of Google’s commitment to saving water includes connecting with communities, policy makers and planners and providing tools. Google’s water management efforts include:

Create a freshwater ecosystem explorer in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program and the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission. A web application, OpenET, co-developed with academic and government researchers to provide satellite-based data on how and where water moves when it evaporates, with farmers, landowners, and water managers. Make it available. We also fund Google.org for Global WaterWatch and Windward Funds BlueConduit. Global Water Watch provides real-time indicators of current and future water management needs and was built in partnership with Google.org, WRI, WWF and Deltares. BlueConduit quantifies and maps dangerous lead service lines, facilitating the replacement of water infrastructure in vulnerable communities.

Brandt added in a blog post that there is a lot to do when it comes to protecting the future of our planet and the resources we depend on. Use our products and expertise to become a good water manager and continue to work with others to find ways to address these important and shared water challenges.

