2021: UK-based innovative technology startup to correct climate change





The UK is a world leader in climate technology, with more than 60% increase in the number of UK climate technology companies since last year. The UK, which had 323 companies last year, is now reported to be leading the European climate technology path with 519 companies in this sector.

As the climate technology sector grew, TechNation devised a second Net Zero Growth Program. In particular, 32 climate technology scale-ups from across the UK were accepted in the second iteration of the program. This is the first program aimed at supporting the UK’s most promising climate technology companies. Net Zero 2.0 companies are revolutionizing the UK’s approach to combating climate change across the industry. Take a look at the thriving UK climate technology start-ups here.

Image Credit: Magway Magway

Founders: Phill Davies, Rupert Cruise

Year of establishment: 2017

Funding: NA

Headquartered in London, Magway, a sustainable supply chain and transportation technology startup, is an all-electric, low-footprint, zero-emission, high-capacity delivery system. By reducing 90% of delivery vehicles off the road, you can reduce congestion, pollution and carbon dioxide emissions from online shopping.

In February 2020, a sustainable transport company raised more than 1.5 million private investments in Crowdcube to fund the next phase of its plans to revolutionize the UK freight and delivery market.

Image Credit: Oxwash Oxwash

Founders: Kyle Grant, Thomas de Wilton

Year of establishment: 2018

Funds: 5.7 million

Oxford-based laundry startup Oxford is an app-based on-demand home and commercial laundry service provider that will revolutionize the laundry industry. This allows users to book services and schedule pick-up and delivery through the platform. Combining next-generation cleaning and logistics platforms to address the ever-growing loop of the on-demand hospitality and catering industry.

In June 2021, Oxwash received 1.75 million from RB Ventures, RB (Reckitt Benckiser)’s new venture division, TrueSight Ventures, Biz Stone (Twitter co-founder), Paul Forster (Indeed.com founder), and founders. Raised seed funds for. Factories, Oxford Technology Management, and many angel investors. The funds will be used to invest in a unique technology platform and expand in North America and Europe.

Image Credit: Qualis-Flow Qualis Flow

Founders: Brittany Harris, Jade Cohen

Year of establishment: 2018

Funds: 2.5 million

Qualis Flow, a construction technology company that uses AI-based platforms to measure construction environmental risks, helps contractors and major projects manage their social and environmental impacts. A machine learning tool, Qflow automates material and waste tracking at construction sites, provides real-time alerts to engineering teams, manages quality and sustainability, and investors and developers. Provides transparency to.

In August, the company received a $ 2.4 million investment from Green Angel Syndicate. This funding will help expand Qualis Flow and build a more sustainable future.

Image Credit: Ripple Energy Ripple

Founder: Sarah Merrick

Year of establishment: 2017

Funds: 1.45 million

Ripple, a London-based energy technology start-up, has people and businesses partially owning large wind farms and supplying the low-cost green power they produce via a grid through utility partners. Makes it possible. This is the UK’s first clean energy ownership platform, making partial ownership and supply of wind farms simple and affordable. The company operates with the mission of making clean energy ownership affordable and accessible to everyone.

Last December, Ripple raised approximately 375,000 through the latest equity crowdfunding campaign for Seedrs from over 780 Seedrs investors. The investment has been announced to be used to continue the growth and development of renewable energy platforms.

Image Credit: satellite vu Satellite Vu

Founders: Anthony Baker, Simon Tucker, Tobias Reinicke

Year of establishment: 2016

Funds: 3.8 million

Based in London, Satellite Vu focuses on infrared and head radiation, so it uses satellite technology to tackle global challenges. Monitor the temperature of every structure on the planet in near real time to determine valuable insights into economic activity, energy efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions. High-resolution infrared datasets enable better business decisions and accelerate the path to Net Zero.

The company, along with other professional investors such as Ridgeline Ventures, Earth Science Foundation, E2MC Ventures and Stellar Solutions, along with A / O PropTech, Europe’s largest Proptech venture capital firm, will be in a round led by Seraphim Capital in April 2021. Obtained 3.6 million seed funds. .. The money will be used to launch the world’s first satellite constellation, which can image the thermal footprints of any building on Earth every one to two hours. Satellite Vu will also be able to begin construction of the first satellite to be launched in 2022.

Image Credit: Sourceful Sourceful

Founders: Wing Chan, Shiran Zheng, Mary Wang

Year of establishment: 2020

Funding: NA

Based in Manchester, Sourceful is a sustainability-focused end-to-end sourcing and supply chain platform. This allows companies to procure, configure, design and automate restocking of sustainable packages from a network of scrutinized suppliers. A unique lifecycle assessment tool allows you to understand the impact of product decisions in real time, offset carbon dioxide emissions and achieve net zero.

Recently, Sourceful announced that it has raised $ 12.2 million. The round was led by The Ventures and was attended by Eka Ventures, Ben Rex and Dylan Field, the founder of Figma. Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer has joined the board. Sourceful plans to use the funds to extend its current operating model and build a technology platform for sustainable sourcing. We also invest in people across sustainability, technology, marketing and operations. We aim to reach team size 60 by the end of 2021.

Image Credit: Sunswap Sunswap

Founders: Michael Lowe, Nikolai Tauber, Andrew Sucis

Year of establishment: 2020

Funding: NA

Sunswap, an engineering company for a sustainable transportation technology company based in London, develops hardware and software to accelerate the decarbonization of freezer transport. Its battery and photovoltaic transportation refrigeration units (TRUs) replace the dirty, loosely regulated diesel products currently used by supermarkets and other refrigeration fleet operators.

Earlier this year, we raised 500K in a crowdfunding round at Crowdcube. By the end of 2021, this investment will be used to rapidly expand the business and bring zero-emission TRU technology to the road.

Image Credit: Slyvera Sylvera

Founders: Allister Furey, Samuel Gill

Year of establishment: 2020

Funds: 6M

Based in London, the world’s first carbon offset rating provider, Sylvera leveraged geospatial data, machine learning and unique climate data to create reliable and transparent ratings for carbon offset projects. ..

In May, Slyvera announced that it had raised $ 7.8 million (5.5 million). The investment came from Index Ventures with the participation of existing institutional investors such as Seed Camp, Speed ​​Invest and Levent. Even prominent angel investors, including NYSE, Thomson Reuters, Citibank, and existing and former CEOs of IHS Markit, participated in the round. Used to further extend the technology platform.

Image Credit: Tred Tred

Founders: Will Smith, Peter Kirby

Year of establishment: 2019

Funding: NA

Leeds fintech startup Tred is a consumer fintech whose mission is to make money for people and the planet. Its first product is the UK’s first green debit card, which allows users to track, reduce, offset, and profitably plant carbon dioxide emissions.

A few months ago, Tred announced that its crowdfunding campaign was open to the public and that Crowdcube already had more than 500,000. Currently, we are aiming to expand our shareholder base while raising up to 1 million people through the EIS investment round. This investment will be used to grow a green banking solution that enables customers to track, track and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Image credit: Xampla Xampla

Founder: Simon Hombersley

Year of establishment: 2018

Funds: 8.7M

A spin-out from the University of Cambridge, Xampla manufactures natural alternatives to plastics and is a world leader in plant protein materials for commercial use. Its next-generation materials act like synthetic polymers, but decompose naturally and completely without harming the environment. Their mission is to replace less noticeable items such as everyday disposable plastics around us, such as sachets and flexible wrapping films, and microplastics in liquids and lotions.

In January of this year, the next-generation plastic replacement company, led by Li Ka-shring’s private investment arm, Horizon Ventures, secured 6.2 million seed funds with the participation of Amadeus Capital Partners. Xampla will use this investment to accelerate the rollout of natural plant proteins to replace plastics.

