Master the world of spreadsheets with this bundle of Excel and Google Sheets





The Transform Technology Summit begins on October 13th with low code / no code: Achieve enterprise agility. Register now!

Microsoft Excel has been around for over 30 years now. We were surprised when it first came out! Tasks that used to take hours to complete can now be done in minutes, and sometimes minutes. We are also continuing to improve by adding functions such as data types that use AI. And now there is another spreadsheet program in mixGoogle Sheets. This is just a child, released in 2006. We are not here to compare one with the other. Each has its strengths. I was here to help you get the most out of both programs.

There is no doubt that anyone with a computer is working on at least one or both of these programs. There are sayings that you don’t know that you don’t know, and those sayings are very easy to apply to the world of spreadsheets. Some people think of themselves as gurus, but in reality it’s almost impossible to learn more than 500 features in Excel and about the same number of features in Google Sheets. It’s enough to say that there is always a lot to learn and a lot to learn.

I’m not professing that this premium Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel Certified Bundle will tell you everything you need to know about spreadsheets, but various scripts, queries, shortcuts, tables, and more. Through lectures and hands-on practice, you’ll learn about topics such as Microsoft SQL, Power Query, and Power BI dashboards in Excel, as well as report automation, web app creation, and effective data visualization in Google Sheets. I will explain. Many of the skills can be transferred between the two programs, so it’s easy to switch.

This bundle, led by a variety of highly rated instructors, including Bryan Hong, a data analysis ninja and author of the 101 Excel series paperback book, and Laurence Svekis, a Google development expert and application developer, offers 11 courses and 18 courses. Provides time content. .. Each course is typically worth $ 200, but unlimited access to all courses is offered for just $ 39.99.

VentureBeatDeals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial approval. If you have any questions about the products listed here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce Support. Prices are subject to change.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/09/20/master-the-world-of-spreadsheets-with-this-excel-and-google-sheets-bundle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos