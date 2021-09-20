Google-backed data projects aim to quantify the benefits of low-carbon jet fuel





Companies can get a better glimpse of their travel carbon dioxide emissions through a software tool under development that puts information on sustainable jet fuel emissions at their fingertips.

Google of Delta Air Lines Inc., Chevron Corp., and Alphabet Inc. this month is a pilot program that tracks and analyzes emissions data for flights using so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and provides carbon dioxide emissions. Announced that it is working on. The entire fuel life cycle. The two companies want to create a common model that can be used by other organizations considering the use of SAF, and are confident that verifiable emission information will help companies pursue their carbon reduction targets. He said he was.

Amelia DeLuca, Managing Director of Sustainability at Deltas, said the demand for this service is to dispatch staff to business flights and the resulting emissions, especially if they are paying extra for flights that run on sustainable fuel. He said it is expected to be promoted by companies that want to record volume.

Sustainable aviation fuel is truly the only thing for business travelers emitted on business trips [avenue] Achieving consistency with today’s Paris Agreement in reducing these emissions over time, “he said, referring to an international treaty aimed at limiting global warming.

According to the latest forecasts by the International Civil Aviation Organization, United Nations Humanitarian Airways, aviation accounts for about 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and air travel demand is 3.6 each year from the 2018 baseline over the next 20 years. It is expected to increase by%. Covid-19 Agency taking into account the effects of the pandemic. Expanding the use of alternative fuels has emerged as a potential route to reducing emissions for the industry and its customers.

Companies such as software supplier Palantir Technologies Inc., computer maker HP Inc., and sportswear giant Nike Inc. have agreed to purchase sustainable fuel through carriers for business trips. The International Air Transport Association said this year about 7 billion liters of SAF are pre-sold under global futures purchase agreements.

However, it is not easy to see the climatic benefits of the SAF used by end users. The airline provides some emission data. This is often guaranteed by a third-party provider, but little is known about the carbon strength before the SAF is received by the airline. According to the International Council for Clean Transport, a think tank, the various raw materials used for alternative fuels, usually animal fats, crops, or waste, emit different levels of carbon, as do their production processes. The ICCT has found that some methods have the potential to reduce emission savings and, in some cases, increase emissions.

Accurate carbon aggregation requires tracking SAF throughout the life cycle, from the production of biomass used in fuel production to the refining and transportation process to turning off the airplane engine.

“It’s a space where data is a unique challenge,” said Kerenbets, project manager at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Transportation and Logistics. ” End users typically rely on models and programs to estimate emissions rather than using the primary. Data, Mr. Betts said.

By increasing the transparency of raw materials, we can significantly accelerate the demand for SAF. “

The model being tried by Google, Chevron and Delta has the potential to simplify the data collection process. It relies on a cloud-based platform that Google has announced to build to receive and analyze emission data. Chevron will create a SAF test batch using ground soybean oil at a refinery in El Segundo, California, and will provide emission modeling data and carbon strength data from its suppliers to Google.

Oil majors then sell sustainable fuels to Delta, which feeds back data such as flight fuel consumption to Google.

DeLuca of Deltas said corporate customers have a complete view of the SAF lifecycle. What we want to do is standardize these calculations, “she added, allowing the entire aviation industry to adopt the same standards.

Charlotte Hardenbol, Head of Programs and Solutions at SkyN RGBV, a Dutch-based SAF provider, said the tool would help corporate customers and travelers gain the confidence to step into the field. ” Told. ..

