Google abuses market position in India-CCI probe; Tencent partially lifts rival link blocks





Today’s Exchange Wire News Digest: Google Abuses Position in Indian Market – CCI Probe. Tencent partially lifts rival link blocks. Ketch will secure an additional US $ 20 million (US $ 14.6 million).

Google abuses its position in the Indian market – CCI probe

After two years of research, Google has anti-competitive practices related to India’s Android mobile operating system, according to a report to be released by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). As reviewed by The Times of India, regulators have violated multiple competition laws to maintain market dominance in areas such as search, internet browsing, and app downloads through the Play Store. I found that I was doing it. The probe is also obliged by Google to sign a strict mobile application distribution agreement (MADA), anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA), or Android Compatibility Commitment (ACC) agreement for smartphone makers wishing to use the app. , Confirmed that they are obliged to give priority. Beyond competitors’ apps.

In addition, in a bitter assessment of Google’s Play Store policy, CCI considered the conditions imposed on both developers and device makers to be “one-sided, ambiguous, ambiguous, prejudiced, and arbitrary.” The findings follow last week’s decision by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), which fined US $ 177 million (129 million). CCI will consider the findings, forcing potential penalties, including fines, and the termination of anti-competitive practices such as the above agreement.

Tencent partially lifts rival link blocks

Tencent has begun allowing users of QQ messaging apps to open direct links from rival platforms such as Taobao (Alibaba) and Douyin (Bytedance). Prevent access to third-party apps. However, according to The Paper’s publication, link-blocking measures are still in place at this stage on Tencent’s focal messaging platform, WeChat. These measures are in the midst of a series of measures Beijing has purchased to crack down on anti-competitive practices, starting with Ant Group’s US $ 34 billion (24.5 billion) IPO block.

A brief statement issued by Tencent in response to the regulatory directive states, “We will work with industry counterparts to discuss other ways to comply with the regulatory directive and allow users to access WeChat services on external platforms.” Is written. Bytedance said: “All Internet platforms work together, make no excuses, clarify timetables, and proactively implement them so that users can truly enjoy the convenience of interconnection to be safe and reliable for their users. Calls for a high and convenient network space. ”(Translated)

In addition, Bytedance announced that Douyin users under the age of 14 will be limited to a maximum of 40 minutes per day in the app and will not be allowed access from 10 pm to 6 am. The Chinese government is deploying youth protection measures primarily focused on the video game industry, which is the most prominent example of a video sharing platform to date, and Bytedance itself describes the measure as “platform history. “

Ketch secures additional US $ 20 million (14.6 million)

Ketch, an online privacy regulation and data compliance platform, announced that it has secured an additional US $ 20 million (US $ 14.6 million) in a Series A add-on round led by Accrew Capital. Funding for San Francisco-based start-ups follows the US $ 23 million (16.7 million) tranche led by CRV in March this year and backed by super {set}. Ridge Ventures; Acrew Capital; and Silicon Valley Bank. All investors are back to support add-on rounds. In addition to acting as a user consent management platform, Ketch has deployed a range of products designed to help businesses manage data compliance automatically.

Ketch CEO Tom Chavez told TechCrunch about the platform’s use cases for adapting to different levels of privacy regulations. One of our customers has turned off digital marketing altogether to comply.This must be stopped [] They are very responsible customers, but they didn’t know there was a tool to overcome this complexity. “

